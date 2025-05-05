Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Killip is eager to commit his future to Pompey - provided he’s wanted.

The out-of-contract goalkeeper made his second consecutive start for the Blues in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Hull which signalled the end of the Championship campaign.

It allowed John Mousinho another opportunity to assess the 29-year-old, who arrived from Barnsley on transfer deadline day in a short-term deal.

Until his Fratton Park switch, Killip had progressed from Conference North club Lowesoft Town and into League One with the Tykes, via Grimsby, Braintree and Hartlepool.

Yet Pompey finally provided him with Championship football he craved and, having savoured his first taste of it, the stopper is keen to remain with the Blues.

Killip told The News: ‘I backed myself to come here and do well. It took a while, but I feel I’ve proven myself a bit in the last two games and we'll see what happens.

‘The gaffer has seen me every day in training for the last 3-4 months and if he feels I’m nowhere near, then I wouldn't have the chance, so I’m grateful to him.

Ben Killip is eager to remain at Fratton Park following his late flurry of appearances. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Last weekend was a tough game, Sheffield Wednesday were really on it, and I thought I was pretty decent in that. Against Hull, I made my saves and did what I could.

‘We'll see what the conversations are and then go from there. Obviously how could you not want to stay at Pompey? It’s an incredible club, an incredible place to go, I would love to stay. We’ll wait and see.

‘I want to play in the Championship and prove I’m a Championship keeper, so I think the best opportunity for me to do that is at this club at this moment. I want to stay here - and back myself to get into the team.

‘My journey has been tough at times, but I have always managed to keep believing, to keep plugging away, and I have now managed to give myself this opportunity. I can always say I’ve played in the Championship for Pompey, which is a very proud moment for me.’

Seven players out of contract

Pompey already have Nico Schmid as their number one, with the Austrian’s impressive maiden season recognised by finishing third in The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season vote.

Jordan Archer is contracted until the summer of 2026, as is Toby Steward, to leave the Blues well stocked in the goalkeeping department.

And Killip, who is among seven players now out of contract at Fratton Park, is awaiting to discover whether he stay on the south coast.

He added: ‘It has been frustrating to sit and watch since I’ve been here, but the team has been fantastic and Nico has done fantastically well. So there has been no real opportunity for me to get in.

‘But I’m grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity for the last two games, it has been a hell of an experience. I’ve not had the opportunity to play at this level before and it’s great doing it with a club like Pompey.’

