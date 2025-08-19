The former Admiral Lord Nelson School pupil made his Premier League debut last season

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Baffins schoolboy and record-breaker is toasting a move to Everton - and has Jordan Pickford’s place in his sights.

Tom King has become the Toffeemen’s seventh signing of the summer after joining on a two-year deal from Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old goalkeeper featured off the bench in Wolves’ final Premier League match last season against Brentford, marking a top-flight debut for the ex-Pompey Academy youngster.

Former Admiral Lord Nelson School pupil and Pompey player Tom King has joined Everton. Picture: Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images | Wolves via Getty Images

Now, following his release from Molineux this summer, he has linked up with David Moyes’ men and will challenge Pickford and Mark Travers for a first-team spot.

It represents a remarkable journey for King, who attended Admiral Lord Nelson School and featured in the Blues’ youth set-up alongside the likes of Adam Webster, Ryan Williams and John Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, after a football pathway which includes Millwall, Stevenage, Wimbledon, Newport County, Salford, Northampton, the Wales international remains in the Premier League with Everton.

King: It’s such an exciting time for Everton

‘We have two extremely good goalkeepers here in Jordan [Pickford] and Travs (Mark Travers) and a young keeper in Harry (Tyrer). My job is to push them as far as possible.

‘The chance to learn off someone like Jordan, who has been England’s number one for so many years, is a really big thing for me. I’ve come from a great goalkeeping unit already and I’m walking straight into another one at Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom King in action for AFC Wimbledon in July 2018. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘It’s a chance to learn off Jordan and Travs, support Harry as much as I can, and, with my experience of playing through all the leagues and experiencing international football, help keep levels high every single day.

‘It’s such an exciting time for Everton, with the world-class stadium, too, and I can’t wait to get going and be a part of it.’

Although hailing from Plymouth, King moved with his family to Portsmouth at the age of five through his step-dad’s job with the Royal Navy.

He attended Gatcombe Park Primary School and Admiral Lord Nelson, while featured in the same East Lodge under-9s team as Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King, who largely lived in Copnor Road, Baffins, later joined Pompey’s Academy at under-12 level, at the time known by the surname Fry.

However, at the age of 15 he was bought by Crystal Palace and would represent England Under-16s, before joining Millwall.

International debut for Wales in 2024

King would later switch international allegiances and made his international debut for Wales in June 2024, coming off the bench at half-time in a friendly match against Gibraltar.

He joins an Everton squad which has been strengthened by the summer signings of Jack Grealish, Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Travers, Adam Aznou and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, King wasn’t included in Everton’s Premier League opener at Leeds on Monday night, with Pickford in the starting XI and 23-year-old Harry Tyrer named on the bench.