Pompey unveil Josh Knight after signing him from Hannover 96. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

The central defender previously represented Leicester City and Peterborough

Pompey have completed the signing of Josh Knight from Hannover 96.

The Blues have paid an undisclosed fee thought to be in excess of £1m to land the 27-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

As previously revealed by The News, John Mousinho had targeted the centre-half to bolster their backline - and the former Peterborough man has now become their seventh recruit of the summer.

Knight trained with his new team-mates this morning, although has not featured competitively for Hannover in the second tier of German football this season.

It remains to be seen whether he is involved in Pompey’s trip to West Brom on Saturday, with the club still requiring international clearance.

Regardless, Knight made 24 appearances and scored three times last term in his maiden season in Germany as Hannover finished ninth in Bundesliga 2.

The ex-Leicester City man joins Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini and Yang Minhyeok in arriving at Fratton Park this summer.

