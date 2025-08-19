The central defender has spent the last season in German football with Hannover 96

Pompey are closing in on making Josh Knight their seventh signing of the summer.

The News understands the Blues are growing increasingly confident of landing the highly-regarded central defender, with a transfer fee involved.

The 27-year-old turned down a new deal at Peterborough to join Hannover 96 in June 2024, where he has subsequently featured 24 times in the second tier of German football.

Now Pompey are leading the chase to bring him back to England, with Championship and League One clubs also declaring an interest.

However, it is believed Fratton Park is Knight’s overriding preference and a deal could be sealed as early as tomorrow.

The former Leicester man has 12 months of his contract remaining, yet Pompey are prepared to pay a fee to secure him on a permanent basis.

A 6ft 1in right-sided centre-half, he will bolster a defensive unit which consists of Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat

Although Knight has yet to feature for Hannover this season, he has completed pre-season with the German club and also appeared in several friendlies.

The Blues have already recruited Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Luke Le Roux, Mark Kosznovszky, Florian Bianchini and Yang Minhyeok this summer.

Should they also capture Knight, it would represent the fourth player they have paid a fee for during the current transfer window, which closes on September 1.

Pompey head to West Brom on Saturday, having lost consecutive home matches 2-1 against Reading in the Carabao Cup and Norwich.