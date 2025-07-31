The former Fleetwood man joined Pompey in January 2023

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Lane has become the latest League One title winner to depart Pompey this summer.

The 24-year-old has tonight joined Reading for an undisclosed fee, ending two-and-a-half years on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman was the Blues’ third-highest scorer in the 2023-24 promotion campaign, registering 12 times, with only Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi netting more.

Paddy Lane (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

However, he struggled to make an impact in the first half of the Championship last term, before being ruled out for the remainder of the year through injury.

Lane returned to training for the start of pre-season and scored in friendlies against Woking and Brighton under-21s, however, he was likely to remain a fringe player in the forthcoming campaign.

Now he has joined Reading, who he featured against as a substitute in last Saturday's Madejski Stadium friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane totalled 84 appearances and 14 goals after joining from Fleetwood in January 2023, having become one of sporting director Rich Hughes’ first recruits.

He now follows fellow League One champions Yengi, Christian Sadee, Ryley Towler and Tom Lowery in leaving Fratton Park this summer.