The popular attacker is expected to be absent for up to 12 weeks following surgery

Rich Hughes has reiterated Pompey’s desire to keep Callum Lang at Fratton Park.

Although the sporting director admits contract talks are currently on hold as the popular attacker focuses on his return from injury.

It’s the latest devastating blow to Lang, who has featured just five times competitively since initially suffering the problem in his left leg at Oxford United in February.

The former Wigan man’s existing two-and-a-half year deal runs out next summer, although the club possess an option to extend it by an additional 12 months.

Yet, according to Hughes, Lang’s rehabilitation is currently the priority rather than conversations over his Fratton future.

‘The conversation has been around recovering from injury’

Pompey’s sporting director told The News: ‘The priority for Callum now is to get himself back fit, I know that’s the top of his to-do list.

‘We’ve had a lot of conversations with his agent and we want Callum to stay. We have that protection of the option, but, if there is an agreement which can be had to keep everyone continuing the relationship, it’s definitely a conversation that we will have.

‘The conversation at the moment has been around recovering from injury and getting that right first - then we can pursue everything as and when the time is right. But I know Callum is fully focused on getting himself back fit at the minute.

Pompey forward Callum Lang underwent surgery on his hamstring injury last month | Instagram

‘It’s part of life in football that these things (injuries) happen sometimes. He will be better for it and will come back to have a big effect on the group, I am sure.

‘Callum has enjoyed his time at the football club and we’re hoping he is here for a good few years longer as well.’

Lang’s future came under scrutiny in July, when he was linked with a switch to fellow Championship club Preston.

Hughes admits there was interest from the Lilywhites, although insists the Blues didn’t receive a bid, despite reports of a £2m offer being rejected.

Both John Mousinho and chief executive Andy Cullen insisted Lang wasn’t available for transfer at that time - and Hughes insists Pompey want to get stronger, not weaker.

‘I think there was probably some interest’

He added: ‘People draw a connection between the geographical side of Callum’s background being from the north-west.

‘I think there probably was some interest from Preston, but it never manifested itself into an official bid and, until there is a decision to be made, there is no decision to be had.

‘We never got asked the question, so we were never in a position to look to sell the player or to move him on.

‘Everyone saw how Callum started the season with us. If he was still fit he would be a big part of the thinking and a big part of the plans. At the moment he’s out, but we’re looking forward to getting him back in again.

‘A big part of our thinking this summer was to get stronger and I don’t think there’s a scenario when you talk about Josh Murphy and Callum Lang leaving the football club where you get stronger.’

