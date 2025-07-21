The former Wigan man has scored 14 goals and won the League One title since arriving at Fratton Park

Andy Cullen has responded to reports of a Preston North End bid for Fratton favourite Callum Lang.

And Pompey’s chief executive is adamant the club will not be drawn into commenting on ‘unsubstantiated links’ for players.

The claims were made shortly before Saturday’s friendly against Crawley in which Lang didn’t appear, albeit with his absence down to injury.

The 26-year-old is continuing his comeback from a hamstring niggle sustained a fortnight ago and, having returned to full training, is now pencilled in to feature at Reading next weekend.

In the meantime, the Fratton faithful have understandably been alarmed over the reports linking one of their star performers with a move away from the south coast.

And, when asked by The News over the veracity of the transfer claims, Cullen has declined to get involved in ‘so-called interest’.

Andy Cullen: ‘Unsubstantiated links’

He told The News: ‘There is going to be speculation about players coming in and players going out.

‘However, we are never going to comment on players because it doesn’t help us, regardless of whether it’s true or not.

‘As you start to build up a really talented pool of players, which we believe we are doing at the moment with a number of different individuals - with Callum obviously one of them - then we’re always going to get rumours, conjecture and so-called interest.

‘Callum is really enjoying his football for Pompey and our focus - and Callum’s focus - is on getting fit and available for selection for the start of the season at Oxford.

‘I am not going to comment on anything in terms of unsubstantiated links with him.’

A revelation since joining Portsmouth in January 2024

Lang has proven to be a revelation since arriving at Fratton Park in January 2024 from Wigan for around £400,000.

Recruited to bolster the Blues’ League One title push, he scored on his debut at Oxford United in a blistering start to his south-coast career.

Callum Lang celebrates Pompey’s first win of the season after a 2-1 success at QPR in October 2024. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | The News

The energetic attacker netted four times in his opening eight games before damaging ankle ligaments at Blackpool, which kept him out for five matches and slowed down that scintillating form.

However, the Scouser returned for the start of Pompey’s Championship return and was a clear player of the season contender in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Lang netted twice in the opening day 3-3 draw at Leeds, grabbed the winner in the first victory of the season at QPR, then bagged all four goals in a 4-1 success against Coventry in December 2024.

Player of the season contender

However, a hamstring tear at Oxford in February cruelly checked his progress and the 10-goal attacker was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Subsequently, Lang surprisingly managed to return before the end of the campaign and featured in the final three matches following 10 games out.

The midfielder, who is out of contract next summer, although Pompey hold a 12-month club option, has totalled 14 goals in 45 games for the Blues so far.

