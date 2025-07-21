Portsmouth new boy makes allegiances clear amid World Cup dream

The World Cup could lie in wait for Pompey’s new signing. Adrian Segecic makes his international allegiances clear - and where the Blues stand in his priorities.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Segecic has set his sights on a Pompey season to remember - culminating in his World Cup dream becoming reality.

But the Blues new boy has made it clear making a mark at Fratton Park is his priority this season, as the countdown to the new Championship season continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey new boy talks Socceroos World Cup hopes

Segecic banked his latest minutes in the 1-0 behind-closed-doors friendly win over Crawley on Saturday, following a switch of venue to the club’s training ground with the League Two side’s pitch unplayable.

The 22-year-old hit the post in his third showing in pre-season, following a lively man-of-the-match performance against Woking and high-tempo effort in the 5-0 win over Farnborough.

That means eyes will be on the attacker, with his return all the more impressive coming from the right flank and operating from the bench for plenty of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making his mark in English football’s second tier will likely open the door to international honours for player, who has appeared for Australia at age-group level.

Segecic also qualifies for Croatia, however, through his grandparents, with that another avenue open to him when it comes to both international football and the World Cup.

The Sydney spoke of his ‘dream’ of playing for the Socceroos on football’s grandest stage, however, with Tony Popovic’s men one of the first to confirm their place in the North American finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did that by finishing second in their qualifying group behind Japan, after a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia last month.

Segecic acknowledged what it would mean to make it the World Cup finals, but sees international recognition as a consequence of doing well at club level

Segecic: ‘To play at a World Cup would be dream’

That means cutting it at Pompey coming first, with everything else falling into place as a result.

Segecic said: ‘The World Cup’s definitely a target for me - but my main focus is here at Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If I’m playing here and doing well then one thing is going to lead to the other.

‘Obviously the World Cup would be amazing. To go and play at a World Cup at my age would be a dream, especially for Australia.

‘We’ve qualified, so it’s just about being able to make the squad - playing for Portsmouth and doing well here gives the chance for that to happen.

‘I’m here with Portsmouth and want to play in the Championship, it’s one of the hardest leagues in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So to come here, especially a player of my size, if I’m able to show I can handle it I think it shows how good how I am.

‘I will need to be good technically to cope with that and if I’m doing well in the Championship, I think there’s a good chance.’