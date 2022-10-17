The Blues boss took part in his first parkrun in Whiteley last weekend, as he made the most of having a rare Saturday off.

Cowley finished in 12th place on the day, with a finishing time of 20 minutes and 16 seconds.

Danny Cowley after the Whiteley Parkrun. Picture: Martin Powell

All smiles at the finish line, the Pompey manager took time at the end to chat with everyone else who had taken part.

Co-event director Martin Powell said: ‘It was a really nice surprise actually, and he put in a solid time for his first parkrun.

‘I don’t know too much about football myself but it was great to see him talking to everyone at the end – he could easily have hopped in his car and driven off but he took the time out of his day to get to know everyone.

‘We look forward to seeing him at another parkrun.’

A rarity during the football season, the Pompey manager found himself with a free weekend, as Pompey gear up for an away game at Charlton tonight.

The Blues currently lie fourth in the League One table, level on points with Peterborough but with a few games in hand over their rivals.

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events all around the world. Saturday morning events are 5km in distance and take place in parks and open spaces.

