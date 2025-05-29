Pompey’s 34-year-old skipper has found central midfield starts hard to come by this season

John Mousinho emphatically rubberstamped Marlon Pack’s Pompey future and insisted: He’s a huge part of our plans.

The League One title-winning skipper is now aged 34 and no longer an automatic selection for the centre of midfield.

Nonetheless, the Buckland boy still made 41 outings this season, the same amount as Matt Ritchie and Andre Dozzell, with only Connor Ogilvie and Josh Murphy featuring more.

That appearance haul reflects Pack’s ongoing importance to the Blues, while his strong leadership and calming presence around the club remains crucial.

And, with the veteran entering the last 12 months of his contract, Mousinho is adamant Pack continues to be ‘very, very important’.

‘An outstanding Portsmouth leader and outstanding captain’

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘I absolutely love Marlon and he’s a huge part of the football club going forward.

‘He is a very, very important part of my plans at the club in terms of what he brings to us. Whether it’s on the pitch or off the pitch, he’s hugely important to that.

Marlon Pack and Matt Ritchie celebrate against Swansea City on New Year's Day | The News

‘The most impressive thing I can say about Marlon is his behaviour did not change an inch from when he was in the side to when he was out of the side, which made it incredibly seamless for me.

‘I knew Marlon was wanting to play, so he didn't have to kick up a fuss about it. It was never easy leaving him out, but the way he conducted was superb, especially having played so many games the previous season and lifting the League One trophy.

‘This year he had to play out of position for the football club in a new league with some very, very athletic, brilliant centre-forwards and to do such a good job - at such a pivotal part of the season - we are incredibly grateful for that.

‘Plus everything that Marlon did off the pitch as well. He’s an outstanding leader and an outstanding captain.’

Answered Portsmouth’s SOS

Despite occupying his customary central midfield spot at the beginning of the season, Pack would subsequently be primarily used in defence after answering Pompey’s SOS.

Indeed, he made 15 starts at centre-half as Mousinho turned to the skipper following injuries to Ibane Bowat, Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole, while Tom McIntyre suffered from poor form.

The January arrivals of Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson subsequently meant Pack largely occupied the bench, instead usually handed late outings.

Pompey boss: He is pivotal

However, he finished the season back in the centre of midfield against Hull, before being forced off in the 71st minute through cramp.

Mousinho added: ‘I think he can still play in midfield, there is plenty of scope there for Marlon, particularly with the way we are playing recently with much more of a single six in the middle of the park.

‘We’ve got high hopes for him playing and for everything else he does off the pitch. He is pivotal for everything we are trying to achieve.’