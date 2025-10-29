Former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray was involved in a collision with fellow Fratton Park player Nicke Kabamba during MK Dons’ League Two game at Bromley on Saturday

An update has been provided on former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray, after he required hospital treatment following a clash of heads in MK Dons’ League Two defeat at Bromley on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was stretchered off the pitch at the Copperjax Community Stadium and taken straight to Princess Royal University Hospital following a 19th-minute collision with fellow former Blues player Nicke Kabamba.

Kabamba, who departed Fratton Park in the same 2018 summer that saw MacGillivray arrive on a free transfer from Shrewsbury, was also substituted following the unfortunate first-half incident.

But while he remained under the care of the Bromley medical team, the 2020-21 News/Sports Mail Player of the Year was taken off site in order to get further help.

According to a statement issued by MK Dons on Tuesday, however, MacGillivray is now back at home after being discharged on Sunday.

The former Fratton favourite will now undergo a period of recovery as the Dons observe the EFL’s concussion protocols.

MK Dons statement on Craig MacGillivray

A statement from the League Two side’s head of performance and analysis, Adam Ross, read: ‘As you’ll all be aware, Craig MacGillivray unfortunately received a head injury in our game against Bromley on Saturday.

‘He was removed from play and taken to hospital to be assessed for any further complications.

‘After being assessed and monitored, positively, he was then allowed home to continue his recovery.

‘Craig has now entered the concussion protocol that we are required to fulfil, which will be a period of rest, followed by a gradual reintegration into training and then match play.

‘Craig would like to give a big thank you to everyone for all the well wishes, he’s had a lot of messages of love and support, which he is truly grateful for.

‘Us at MK Dons would also like to thank the Bromley FC medical staff, and the staff at the Princess Royal University Hospital for all of their help with Craig’s care.’

Craig MacGillivray - a Pompey hero

MacGillivray has been at MK Dons since the summer of 2023, after arriving on a free transfer from Burton Albion. He has started all 14 league games for Paul Warne’s side this season and kept four clean sheets as the Dons sit fourth in the table.

In total, the keeper made135 appearances for Pompey after being lured to Fratton Park by Kenny Jackett. He was famously part of the Blues side that lifted the 2018-19 EFL Trophy at Wembley following a penalty-shoot-out win against Sunderland.

McGillivray’s last season (2020-21) at Pompey saw him make 46 appearances in all compeititions. But with Danny Cowley then in charge, he was allowed to leave on a free transfer as Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu was given the No1 shirt at Fratton Park for the 2021-22 League One campaign..

Since leaving Pompey, the Scot has played for Charlton, Burton, Stevenage and MK Dons, where he’s under contract until the end of this season.

