The 28-year-old has announced his retirement after being sidelined by injury for 21 months

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has applauded ‘magnificent’ Joe Morrell’s crucial role in Pompey’s cherished League One title success.

And the head coach also credits the Welshman with having a key non-playing part in the Blues’ Championship survival last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrell has today announced his retirement at the age of 28 after being unable to recover from the knee injury sustained on Pompey duty at Oxford United in January 2024.

The former Wales international had completed his rehabilitation at Fratton Park and spent the summer trialling with Reading and Plymouth in a bid to find a new club.

However, Morrell has now hung up his boots after an arduous 21 months of battling with injury.

Portsmouth boss: I loved working with him

Mousinho told The News: ‘Joe was a massive influence around the club, to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He scored in my first game as head coach, so I have really fond memories of that. There were a couple of blips in that League One half season, he was sent off against Fleetwood, sent off against MK Dons for a bit of petulance, and ended up with a four-game ban. So we really missed him towards the back end of the season.

‘Then it was a case of “Right Joe, can you iron that out of your game and become the player we know you can become?”. He subsequently started almost every game he was available for in the promotion season.

‘He got injured in January, but, up until then, was absolutely magnificent. He was the vice-captain of the team, captain whenever Marlon didn’t play, an excellent leader, an excellent player, a real pleasure to work with.

Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop hold aloft the League One trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘That 2023-24 season started with Joe, Marlon and Tom Lowery in the middle of the park. Tom picked up an injury in the first game against Bristol Rovers, so Joe ended up having that partnership with Marlon as two sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Marlon got injured at Wigan, Alex Robertson dropped down and played a lot with Joe, Alex got injured and Marlon came back, so Joe played with a number of different partners.

‘The only time he disappointed himself was probably that Blackpool game, he maybe shouldn’t have gone to ground for that second yellow. Apart from that, I thought he was magnificent.

‘I remember he was subsequently suspended for two games and we beat Burton and Northampton in his absence. We had a decision to make whether we brought Joe back into the team or not.

‘We spoke about just getting your best players into the team, despite those wins. Joe came in against Bolton because of how good he had been and we knew he’d be able to handle the occasion. We won 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I loved working with him. He’s a brilliant lad to have around the place, a very, very good trainer and very intelligent. I am really gutted for him that his career has ended so early.’

Morrell was recruited from Luton by Danny Cowley in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee and went on to total 105 appearances and one goal.

Ahead of the January 2024 trip to Oxford, with Pompey long-time leaders of League One, the midfielder had made 31 appearances, of which 26 were league starts.

However, after a piece of cartilage broke off inside his knee during the first half of the match - and he never played competitively again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A really positive influence on everything’

Blues continued to oversee Morrell’s recovery at their Copnor Road training base, despite being no longer under contract. He left last summer.

Mousinho added: ‘Joe was here for the whole of last year and was a really positive influence on everything we had around the place.

‘I credit Joe Morrell with some part in us staying up, he was in and around the dressing room and was a big part of it. I loved having him here, he wasn't one of those you’d think was a nuisance, he was a really positive influence to have around the place.

‘He came back and trained a bit towards the back end of the season, so I am surprised and disappointed for him that he’s had to take this route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘However, I will be very surprised if Joe doesn't end up back in football because of how well he sees the game. I am really looking forward to seeing that side of him.’