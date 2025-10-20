The former Chelsea man has started nine of Pompey’s 10 Championship games this season

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho shrugged off supporter criticism aimed at John Swift and insisted: I want him taking risks.

The 30-year-old netted a sublime second-half equaliser at Leicester in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, marking his first goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a third successive start as a number 10 for the ex-Chelsea and West Brom man, having been played out of position as a holding midfielder earlier in the campaign.

Certainly Mousinho believes Swift’s natural attacking game is far more suited to his present role, having won the nod ahead of Conor Chaplin and Adrian Segecic in the injury absence of Callum Lang.

And while the head coach concedes Swift may lose the ball on occasions, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Portsmouth boss: ‘I am asking him to take the odd risk’

Mousinho told The News: ‘I was really pleased with Swifty on Saturday. The one thing I would say about him is he’s been a pleasure to coach and works his absolute socks off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sometimes his style might not catch the eye because he’s one of those languid players who makes it look quite easy. But we look at the running statistics and how much he works for the side - and we know he’s right up there.

‘If we are looking to progress as a football club, we bring in players who, first of all, have the experience at Championship level, have goals at Championship level, and we are asking Swifty to be creative in the 10.

John Swift celebrates his Pompey leveller against Leicester on Saturday night. Picture: John Mallett/ProSportsImages | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

‘There are going to be times he does give the ball away, that’s part of him, part of how he plays. We always want players to keep the ball all the time, but I am asking him to take an odd risk here and there.

‘If he gives it away sometimes, it doesn't look great, yet Saturday night was an example. There were a couple of times before the goal where he could have switched it out quickly to Minhyeok. He instead kept the ball, he has that vision and awareness to find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Off the back of it, he puts the ball into the back of the net and you can see how good he is. Once he gets himself going again and again and again, I think he will keep improving - even at the age of 30.’

Started nine of Portsmouth’s 10 Championship fixtures

With Marlon Pack having undergone knee surgery and Luke Le Roux adjusting following his switch from the Swedish game, he was pressed into an unfamiliar number six role for the opening six league games.

Mousinho made no secret at the time that he believed Swift would be more effective higher up the pitch as a midfielder - and he believes the summer recruit is now showing that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He gets into some really good spots’

He added: ‘It was a much better performance (from Swift) as the second half went on.

‘We had asked him to play out of position for a number of games, which I thought he did very well - and he was a big part of the solid start we had.

‘With John, it was essentially a case of when he has played a bit further up in the last couple of games, he gets himself into some really good spots. When the next part of the move then comes off, he looks like a very good player.’