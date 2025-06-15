Pompey finished 16th in the Championship last season to stay up with two games remaining

John Mousinho has revealed his pride - and disappointment - over Pompey’s most impressive strength.

And, ever the perfectionist, he’s targeting performing even better in their pressing game, despite Championship data putting them in a lofty third place in 2024-25.

The Blues’ high press is here to stay after serving their head coach magnificently since his January 2023 arrival at Fratton Park.

According to Mousinho, only Leeds and Swansea registered better pressing intensity figures last season to help drive them into the Championship’s top 11.

Leeds, of course, finished as champions to bounce back from Premier League relegation 12 months earlier in style, while the Swans claimed 11th place as they ended the campaign under caretaker boss Alan Sheehan, who was subsequently appointed permanently.

Third spot in the Championship’s pressing analytics was taken by a side adrift at the bottom of the table in December, only to secure survival with two matches to spare - Pompey.

Yet, despite such impressive statistics, the ambitious Mousinho wants an improvement on that for 2025-26.

Portsmouth boss: ‘I am actually disappointed with third’

He told The News: ‘Our press will remain massively important next season.

‘We’ll make tweaks over the summer, we’ll make tweaks as pre-season goes on, and I am sure we will make tweaks in the season as well.

The high press is here to stay, according to Pompey boss John Mousinho. And he wants to get even better at it. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘It won’t affect the press whatsoever. In terms of the metrics we look at, during the League One-winning campaign, we were the second-best pressing side in the division behind Bolton.

‘Last season in the Championship, we were the third most aggressive side in the press behind Leeds and Swansea. I am actually disappointed with third, I would like to be higher.

‘We are not set in stone in terms of the way we play, we have a structure, we like to play as a back four, we are pretty consistent with that - and we will make tweaks within that.’

Mousinho has already announced plans to unveil a new playing style in 2025-26, having remained in the Championship following some nervy periods.

Portsmouth playing style changes

He implemented a change for November’s trip to Hull, opting to go a little more direct and utilising the goalkeeper less in building attacks, while Matt Ritchie’s inclusion injected fresh energy.

It worked superbly, providing the backbone behind a survival push which culminated with a 1-0 Fratton Park victory over Watford in April to seal another year in the Championship.

Mousinho has made clear that playing approach was very much a temporary measure designed, first and foremost, to succeed in the short-term goal of avoiding an instant return to League One.

Back for training

Pompey are back for pre-season on June 23, with their Bratislava training camp beginning on July 5, offering the opportunity for the head coach to tweak their footballing approach.

The Blues so far haven’t added to their squad, with the second period of the summer transfer window opening tomorrow, having briefly shut down for six days due to the Club World Cup.

