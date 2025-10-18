Pompey came from behind to claim an impressive point at promotion-hunting Leicester

John Mousinho one of Pompey’s ‘best 45 minutes of the season’ after a stunning second half performance.

The Blues were trailing 1-0 at the break having failed to register a shot on target against a Leicester side far too comfortable for their lead.

However, the match was turned on its head after half-time, with Pompey raising their game considerably to shock the Championship high-fliers with a point - and maybe could have even won it.

John Mousinho praised his side's second-half performance in the 1-1 draw at Leicester. Picture: John Mallett/ProSportsImages | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

John Swift levelled in the 58th minute with his first Blues goal, yet Mousinho’s men continued to threaten the Foxes as they stepped up their display.

And, ultimately, the home fans finally found their voice to boo off their team at the final whistle following the 1-1 result.

Mousinho told The News: ‘That was probably one of the best 45 minutes of the season. I thought we were superb objectively and the circumstances as well, coming away to such a good side and going a goal down at half-time.

‘We pressed really well, when we won the ball back we showed much more quality, and we’ve come away knowing that maybe we could have put the ball into the back of the net once more and it could have been a different result.

‘Nothing revolutionary was said at half-time, just that we needed to have a bit more belief and confidence off the ball and on the ball as well.

‘It didn’t feel to me at half-time like Leicester were relentlessly playing through us. They are a really good side with two unbelievable wingers, who we dealt with pretty well throughout the game.

‘So my point was look lads if Leicester do that and play through us, I can live with it, but, in those small moments, let’s have much more quality on the turnover and let’s be as brave as we have been in the last 10 minutes of the first half out of possession. Then there will be chances for us - and obviously there were.

John Swift celebrates his Pompey equaliser against Leicester. Picture: John Mallett/ProSportsImages | John Mallett/ProSportsImages

‘I just asked the lads to show the care and quality I see in training every day. I wouldn’t ask them to do anything they can’t do, the ball broke down too many times when we did win it back and didn't quite show those touches.

‘We know we have the quality, John Swift has a huge amount of quality, we just want to see a bit more of it. I’m sure that’s the case for every player we’ve got on the pitch. We all know how good they can be, let’s see a bit more of that on a consistent basis.’

Pompey even had a golden opportunity to win it through substitute Florian Bianchini, who replaced man-of-the-match Minhyoek Yang in the 74th minute.

It was teed up by Jordan Williams’ pull back from the right, however the Frenchman sidefooted a right-footed shot straight at the keeper.

And Mousinho admitted it was the ‘outstanding chance’ the Blues had to turn a well-earned point into a magnificent victory.

He added: ‘Flo has trained brilliantly for the last couple of weeks, that’s why we brought him on, he’s going to give us that outlet.

‘He had a very, very good chance to get three points. That’s the outstanding chance we had and a few corners and free-kicks off the back of that.

‘I know Leicester had a good one at the end as well, I’m just thankful that didn't go into the back of the net.’