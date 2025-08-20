Josh Murphy won 12 end-of-season awards in 2024-25 as the Blues finished 16th

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Murphy is convinced Pompey’s squad is in a ‘much-better position’ compared to last season’s Championship campaign.

And he is backing them to improve on last season’s encouraging 16th placing after returning to the level following 12 years away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a mixed start to 2025-26 for the Blues, taking three points from their opening two league matches, while being eliminated in the first round of the Carabao Cup by Reading.

On Saturday, Norwich inflicted a first league defeat, yet John Mousinho’s men could well have snatched a point at the death, having struck the bar and also controversially being denied a penalty.

Nonetheless, from what he has seen so far this term, Murphy is adamant the Blues are now better placed to succeed.

And he cites increased competition in a strengthened squad and new-found stability in the centre of defence as key factors which can drive Pompey further forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth favourite: We are a lot more stable

Murphy told The News: ‘I believe we can build something really special this season.

‘We can give any team in this division a really good game and probably, with a bit more belief, like in the second half against Norwich, we can win games home and away.

‘The squad is good, there is competition everywhere, and we probably want to make a couple more signings.

‘But you can see from the Oxford game and the second half on Saturday, we are in a much-better position than we might have been last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It feels we are a bit more stable, especially with the centre-backs in Shocks and Regan. We are a lot more stable going into matches. Barring the two goals conceded on Saturday, we’re a lot more comfortable.

Josh Murphy made his injury comeback against Norwich last weekend. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘It’s about building and, in this division, it is about momentum. If we can keep building on that second half against Norwich, it can be a good season. We look a lot more settled.’

Return to fitness after two matches out

The visit of the Canaries marked Murphy’s first outing of the season, after missing the previous two matches through a hamstring issue.

Having the talented winger back in the side represented a huge boost for the Blues, with the 30-year-old featuring for 70 minutes in the 2-1 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He watched from the sidelines as, six minutes from time, Adrian Segecic sparked a grandstand finale with his second goal of the campaign, struck left-footed from outside the box.

During a dramatic 10 minutes of time added-on, John Swift struck the bar with a wonderfully-controlled volley, while Connor Ogilvie had strong appeals for a penalty waved away.

‘Portsmouth can beat anyone in this division’

Next Mousinho’s men head to West Brom on Saturday, the scene of a 5-1 thumping in January and one of their worst performances of the 2024-25 campaign.

Read More Portsmouth League One title winner and ex-Arsenal and Norwich starlet joins third club in 15 months as frustration continues

And Murphy is urging his team-mates to back themselves against Ryan Mason’s third-placed side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘As disappointing as it was to not pick up anything last Saturday, there are lots of positives we can build on, especially heading to West Brom.

‘We have to back ourselves - and that’s the message the manager has given. We just need to reinforce the belief this week that we can beat anyone in this division.’

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey boss' Reuben Swann conundrum as he weighs up next step for teenager's future