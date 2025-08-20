Portsmouth League One title winner and ex-Arsenal and Norwich starlet joins third club in 15 months as frustration continues
A Pompey League One title winner has secured his third club in 15 months since leaving Fratton Park.
And Josh Martin marked his latest switch with a goal on his home debut, although still ended up on the losing side.
The former Arsenal attacker has joined Cheltenham on a 12-month deal after impressing on trial and featuring in a friendly victory against Brentford B.
It’s another opportunity for the 23-year-old to establish himself in the Football League after a disappointing last few years when he has struggled for first-team starts.
Indeed, since becoming a League One champion with John Mousinho’s men in May 2024, Martin has totalled just 10 starts during spells with Notts County and Newport County.
Now he has joined a Cheltenham side who already appear destined for a long, hard season, having lost all four of their opening League Two matches to find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.
The former Barnsley man made his debut on Saturday in their 5-0 hammering at MK Dons, having come off the bench in the second half.
Martin again appeared as a substitute in Tuesday night’s visit of Bromley and scored a consolation in a 2-1 loss - representing the Robins’ first league goal this season.
Unfulfilled promise after Arsenal and Norwich hopes
Frustratingly, the winger has yet to fulfil the promise he demonstrated as an Arsenal Academy player and then with Norwich.
And Cheltenham boss Michael Flynn is hoping to finally unlock the former Pompey man’s potential after becoming their ninth summer signing.
Flynn told Cheltenham’s official website: ‘Josh has done really well whilst on trial. He's obviously got ability but he hasn't quite been able to settle anywhere.
‘I'm going to try now to get to the bottom of it, why somebody with his ability hasn't kicked on.
‘Josh is creative and he's very good technically. I think if he can get a little bit stronger and quicker you're going to start to see a really good player.’
Winning the title with Portsmouth
Martin joined Pompey on an initial two-month contract in November 2023 following a long trial and went on to make nine appearances as the Blues won the League One title in 2023-24.
Yet, 48 hours after the city partied with jubilant players on Southsea Common, he was among 10 players released by Mousinho, along with Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Lee Evans and, later, Joe Morrell.
Last summer he attended a week-long trial at Italian side Como, newly promoted to Serie A and with former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas as head coach.
However, it wasn’t until the end of September 2024 before Martin found a new club, with Notts County snapping him up on a six-month deal.
He made 12 appearances and scored once for the League Two club, before switching to Newport in January, where he featured 14 times and was released at the season’s end.
Now Martin is with Cheltenham, who will be hoping he can lift them away from the relegation zone after a dreadful start to the campaign.
‘With freedom you get the best out of me’
Martin told Cheltenham’s official website after signing: ‘I've been in for a few weeks, been around the lads and got to know everyone so I'm really happy to get it all sorted.
‘For me it feels like a home here. I've got a great relationship with all the staff and players and from day one everyone has made me feel welcome.
‘I try to be as exciting as I can on the pitch, when I'm playing with freedom you get the best out of me.’