'Everybody is frustrated': Portsmouth boss delivers Josh Murphy injury update ahead of Middlesbrough clash
Josh Mousinho has spoken of his ‘frustration’ as Josh Murphy’s injury absence continues.
The influential winger has been ruled out of Pompey’s last three matches with an ankle problem, while has still to return to full training.
Once again the 30-year-old is regarded as ‘touch-and-go’ for Saturday’s visit of Middlesbrough, a phrase echoed repeatedly by Mousinho during the attacker’s ongoing time out of the sidelines.
At least next week marks an international break, providing additional time for Murphy to recover from the troublesome issue without the fear of missing more games.
Nonetheless, the Blues’ head coach is eager for his availability against the Championship leaders this weekend.
Portsmouth boss: We just have to be sensible
Mousinho said: ‘Josh is still a bit touch-and-go, he’s 50/50. We are frustrated with the nature of the injury and the fact we can’t seem to quite get over the last little hurdle, so it is niggling away.
‘We are pushing, but we just have to be sensible at the same time not to make it worse. We will need to look at how he settles down in the next couple of days. Obviously if he’s not fit for the weekend, then he’s got two extra weeks.
‘He’s not back in training yet. We have taken him back out on the grass a couple of times, but the ankle has not been quite right.
‘With every injury you need to be cautious, but this one has been a touch-and-go situation for a couple weeks now. Although it’s not long-term.
‘Everybody is frustrated, we obviously want Josh to get back on the pitch and play as quickly as possible.’
Missed five of Pompey’s nine matches
It has been a stop-start season so far for Murphy, who missed the opening two matches against Oxford United and League One Reading with a hamstring issue.
That flared up in the final pre-season friendly against PEC Zwolle, although thankfully wasn’t as severe as subsequent hamstring victims Callum Lang and Conor Shaughnessy, who have undergone operations.
Murphy then started the next four Championship matches, including providing the cross for Colby Bishop’s headed equaliser at West Brom in August.
The former Norwich man has now been absent from the last three games - Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Watford - while is still regarded as a doubt for Middlesbrough.
In his absence, Minhyeok Yang produced an impressive performance on the left wing against the Hornets on Wednesday night, having emerged from a difficult start as a Pompey loanee.
He will again deputise should Murphy continue to be absent for Saturday’s Fratton Park clash, yet they remain big shoes to fill for the Spurs youngster.
‘Not straight down the line’
Mousinho added: ‘We are all focused on getting Murph back, it’s just every single injury has a different nature to it.
‘Some are very, very straightforward, I can tell you exactly how long they are going to be, whereas others are not quite straight down the line.’