The former Norwich winger missed just six Championship matches through injury last season

Niggling injuries have conspired to ensure Josh Murphy hasn’t been ‘quite right’ so far this season.

But John Mousinho is hopeful a little rest can reinvigorate his star attacking performer as he targets nursing the winger back into the action and finally playing without pain.

It follows the 30-year-old missing the opening two matches of the campaign, having collected a hamstring problem in the final pre-season friendly against PEC Zwolle.

Mousinho admits The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season has been playing through ‘a couple of niggles’ so far this term, although he still put on a Southampton display which warranted plenty of praise.

Nonetheless, the Blues are eager to resolve the ongoing issues which have so far robbed the influential ex-Norwich man for three of their seven fixtures this term.

Portsmouth boss: He’s been playing through a couple of injuries

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We tried to get Murph out onto the pitch for Saturday, he’s just picked up a bit of a knock to his ankle.

‘Maybe he’s not quite been right this season so far, he’s been playing through a couple of injuries as well.

‘It’s amazing his performances have been really good even despite that and hopefully the rest of this week will get him right.

‘He played with that ankle injury at Southampton, but struggled through. I think it impacted him, as the game wore on he felt it a bit more, but obviously he wanted to stay on the pitch. It definitely impacted him, though.

Josh Murphy has missed three of Pompey’s seven matches so far this season. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘It’s about getting that balance between the short-term and longer term - we don't want him to keep playing on injuries.’

Missed six Portsmouth league games last season

Murphy swept the player of the season awards last term, including the accolade from his own team-mates, as he posted seven goals and 14 assists in his maiden Fratton Park campaign.

Overall, he featured 42 times in all competitions, including 40 starts, with any injury absences thankfully kept down to a minimum.

Indeed, that form prompted late transfer interest from Leicester during the summer window, yet the former Cardiff man remained on the south coast, much to everyone’s delight.

Murphy’s left wing replacement against the Owls was Florian Bianchini, who suffered a dreadful afternoon, particularly in the second half, with his crossing alarmingly off target. Not that he was alone in an abject team showing.

Potential Ipswich return

Nonetheless, Mousinho is hopeful Murphy could return for Saturday’s trip to 17th-placed Ipswich, who have won just once since relegation from the Premier League.

Certainly that would represent a huge boost, especially with Conor Chaplin being ineligible to face his parent club.

Mousinho added: ‘Murph is a bit touch and go at the moment, it’s one of those we are hopeful to get back this week.

‘He should be fine for Ipswich, it's a bit of a niggly one.’