Another Saturday, another miraculous injury recovery, although Josh Murphy is adamant his shock comeback was no misdirection by Pompey’s head coach.

The influential winger was a surprise starter for the Blues’ weekend clash with Norwich, having been sidelined by a slight hamstring issue.

According to Murphy, the Blues’ medical department’s preference was actually for the ex-Cardiff man to give Norwich ‘a miss’ and focus on a week later.

Nonetheless, after declaring his availability on Friday, he featured for 70 minutes of the 2-1 defeat, before being replaced by Thomas Waddingham.

And Murphy insists he was fine and raring to go for the Fratton Park fixture.

‘I’m now raring to go’

He told The News: ‘I trained a little in the week, it was a decision which was made on Friday morning.

‘I just made sure I put myself in a position where I could be available for selection and it was down to the manager whether he picked me or not. Thankfully he did and I feel good and raring to go.

‘I ended up playing longer than I was meant to, which was a good thing, I could have played the whole game. It was only a little strain and one which the manager didn't want to take a risk - and nor did I - so onwards and upwards.

‘You just never know, sometimes players respond differently to injuries, luckily for me this one was a quick turnaround. The medical staff probably wanted me to give this one (Norwich) a miss, but I felt fine and got through the game, every player is different.

Adrian Segecic scored Pompey’s consolation in their 2-1 defeat against Norwich. Picture: Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

‘The injured happened through a bit of fatigue against PEC Zwolle after a long, long pre-season. I’ve now picked up an injury at the back end of pre-season in the last three years, so maybe next year I’ll miss out on the final week of pre-season!

‘But I’m raring to go now. Hopefully I can just stay injury-free and build on last season.’

Blues goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid was barely called up, primarily asked to deal with sweeping in front of his box to thwart Norwich danger.

Nonetheless, the visitors, having been gifted a two-goal lead in the opening 14 minutes, barely looked like surrounding it, such was their comfort for the majority of the match.

There was late drama, including Colby Bishop’s penalty being saved by keeper Vladan Kovacevic and John Swift striking the bar, but the Canaries stood firm to see out their 2-1 success.

And Murphy admitted the manner of the two goals - with Harry Darling unmarked to head home a free-kick and Josh Sargent registering from close range following a long throw - was a source of huge frustration.

Murphy: ‘That is probably a lesson learnt’

He added: ‘That's what everyone is scratching their heads about, we probably limited them to chances, but then we go 2-0 down from two set-pieces.

‘That’s annoying because, on another day, we clear those and, with the fans at home, we go on to win the game.

‘That is probably a lesson learnt, we’re just going to have to right those wrongs quickly.’