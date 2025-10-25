The popular winger made his first Pompey appearance in seven matches following injury

It was so nearly the perfect comeback for Josh Murphy - yet the returning favourite is just delighted to be playing again.

A ligament injury to his left ankle had sidelined the popular wing for six matches, with certainly Colby Bishop feeling his absence the most.

Nonetheless, Murphy was introduced off the bench in the 67th minute against Stoke and, moments later, conjured up a wonderful left-wing cross that strikers thrive upon.

Josh Murphy produces a dangerous cross on his comeback against Stoke. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

However, from five-yards out, Makenzie Kirk steered his first-time shot straight against Viktor Johansson instead of handing John Mousinho’s men the lead.

Minutes later, Hayden Matthews’ headed own goal secured the advantage to Stoke, who comfortably held out for a 1-0 victory.

Yet Murphy’s return had provided the Fratton faithful with something to be cheerful about.

He told The News: ‘The cross was my third touch after coming on. I took one to control it, one to pull out of my feet and the third was to put it into the box. That’s my game, I just want to provide for the team.

‘On another day that goes in, Mak scores, and we might go and win the game, but I think that’s our luck at the moment.

‘Me and Colby have been having a joke, he has been telling me to hurry up and get back fit so he can get on the end of some of those crosses. I am a winger that wants to provide for the team, not just score for himself, so I’m finding my way back.

‘Hopefully, over the next couple of weeks, I can start putting it on a plate for Colby and Mak and hopefully start getting some goals for the team.

‘Everyone was frustrated it didn't go in. It would have been a great comeback for myself, but, more importantly, we need three points. We’ve had some good games, some indifferent games and that could have kickstarted us if we had got three points against a good side.

‘I’m happy to be, I just want to produce for the team and get us some points on the board.

Murphy’s previous Pompey outing was the goalless draw at Southampton, when his ankle injury worsened as the game wore on.

Several times the Blues had hoped to bring him back into action, with his injury receiving a pain-killing injection at one stage.

However, he finally managed to perform for 23 minutes in the Stoke defeat, putting in his customary quality deliveries from the left.

Now it remains to be seen whether he is ready to start against Birmingham next weekend.

He added: ‘I’m back now and all I can do is just crack on from here and just try to produce.

‘I have only done two training sessions, so I probably need to build up a bit more fitness, but whatever part I can play, whether it’s 20 minutes or 30 minutes or starting, I will try to give it my all.’