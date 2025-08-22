‘The club is negotiating’: Hull City boss drops major hint over former Portsmouth winger Abu Kamara’s future amid talk of £3.5m exit
Sergej Jakirovic has revealed Hull City are continuing to negotiate with other clubs over the sale of Abu Kamara.
The winger’s future has come under the spotlight this summer, with reports claiming his time at the MKM Stadium could come to an end just 12 months into his four-year deal.
Last week, the 22-year-old was tipped with a £3.5m switch to La Liga outfit Getafe, while the likes of Rangers and Birmingham City have also held an interest in the window.
While talk of a switch to the Spanish top flight has gone quiet, that figure would be a sizeable drop on the £4.5m fee which the Tigers paid Norwich City in August 2024.
Pompey have been long-term admirers of Kamara since his successful season-long loan, which saw him score 10 goals and register 10 assists in 52 appearances.
Of course, his incredible contribution to the League One title-winning campaign hasn’t been forgotten by the Fratton faithful, who still dream of a return to PO4.
But finances remain the main hurdle for John Mousinho’s men to climb over, with the Blues unlikely to pay those figures.
Kamara’s future remains uncertain after just one season in east Yorkshire and was named on the bench in Hull’s 3-2 triumph over Oxford United last Sunday.
And Jakirovic has revealed the Tigers are still negotiating with other clubs for the sale of the winger - but admitted he would still like to keep the ex-Norwich man.
When questioned by BBC Radio Humberside on the latest over Kamara’s future, the head coach said: ‘God knows, we’re waiting everyday.
‘There is some options for him, the club is negotiating with other clubs and we will see. Right now he is still with us so we will see what will happen (with him) till Saturday.
‘Yeah, why not? (if Jakirovic wants to keep Kamara). Every good player needs to be here so I’m very happy with Abu because I think he improves a lot of things in his play so I’m happy with him.’
John Mousinho on need for right winger
Pompey are still in the market for a new attacking option, with a right winger potentially still on Mousinho’s wish list.
The Blues currently have Minhyeok Yang, Adrian Segecic and Florian Bianchini who can operate in that position along with the injured Callum Lang and Harvey Blair.
And the head coach admitted he would still be open to recruiting a new face on the right-side.
He told The News: ‘We certainly signed Florian and Minhyeok because they have the ability to play on the right wing.
‘Obviously we saw Florian on the opening day of the season playing on the left with Murph’s injury, then he played on the right for a spell against Norwich, so I think he has the ability to do it.
‘Minhyeok as well. We have seen a bit of him on both flanks so far, so those two at the minute are definitely options for us - and both are right footed.
‘We are probably after one more to bolster the forward line. Whether that is specifically a right winger or not, I don't know. Sometimes with the market, it’s just worth taking the best possible forward-attacking player that is out there.
‘There are a lot of players who have the versatility to play across the front line anyway.’