The Blues are missing three potential right-wing options at present as they head to West Brom

John Mousinho has reiterated his desire to recruit another winger - but not specifically for the right flank.

With Matt Ritchie out of the frame and Harvey Blair long-term injured, the right wing has come under scrutiny this summer.

It’s a concern which has deepened since Saturday, with Callum Lang, who had been operating there in the opening two matches, set to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a hamstring issue.

Mousinho, however, is adamant there remain options, with right footers Florian Bianchini and Yang Minhyeok capable of featuring there, along with Josh Murphy and Adrian Segecic.

And while the Blues’ head coach recognises another addition is required in the attacking three behind Colby Bishop, his preference is for a versatile performer able to fulfil all of those roles.

‘Florian Bianchini and Yang Minhyeok have the ability to play on the right’

He told The News: ‘We certainly signed Florian and Minhyeok because they have the ability to play on the right wing.

‘Obviously we saw Florian on the opening day of the season playing on the left with Murph’s injury, then he played on the right for a spell against Norwich, so I think he has the ability to do it.

‘Minhyeok as well. We have seen a bit of him on both flanks so far, so those two at the minute are definitely options for us - and both are right footed.

‘We are probably after one more to bolster the forward line. Whether that is specifically a right winger or not, I don't know. Sometimes with the market, it’s just worth taking the best possible forward-attacking player that is out there.

John Mousinho believes the Swansea loanee can play on both flanks for the Blues. Picture: Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages

‘There are a lot of players who have the versatility to play across the front line anyway. We have previously talked about Callum Lang’s versatility, while Murph did it a couple of times last season as well.

‘He played on the right at Watford, at home against Coventry, and he did a couple of other stints on the right.

‘There are very few players who play those attacking positions these days anyway and are properly fixed to one flank, so I think it’s about flexibility.’

Adrian Segecic an option after Norwich cameo

Certainly Segecic’s game improved on Saturday after moving to the right flank following Lang’s departure in the 57th minute of the 2-1 defeat to Norwich.

The Blues finished with Bianchini on the left flank, after replacing Murphy, and it was the Frenchman who won the 80th-minute penalty missed by Bishop.

Meanwhile, Yang remained on the bench after featuring in the previous two matches as a substitute, primarily on the left wing.

Portsmouth boss: We like the players who have that flexibility

And Mousinho insists his desire to possess flexible attackers able to switch wings is nothing new, being evident in the 2023-24 League One title-winning season.

He added: ‘In the title year, we chopped and changed with the likes of Abu, Gav (Whyte) and Paddy, all three of them played off both flanks.

‘This season we have seen that Segs can do that as well, he can probably play across those positions, although maybe not the left.

‘We like the players who have that flexibility.’

