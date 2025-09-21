Adrian Segecic has had an excellent start to his fledgling Pompey career - scoring two goals in his first six appearances.

Adrian Segecic has made it clear playing on the wing is not his ‘forte’ - and believes he is more clinical in the number 10 role.

The Aussie sensation has had an electric start to life in English football after making the move from Sydney FC in June.

Despite starting the campaign sitting behind Colby Bishop, the arrival of Conor Chaplin has seen Segecic shifted out wide - a position he has very little experience in during his fledgling career.

Options in that area are currently short for Mousinho, who was without the injured Harvey Blair, Franco Umeh, Callum Lang, Minhyeok Yang and Josh Murphy during Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

And the 21-year-old has opened up on his recent struggles having been moved onto the right-wing, which - by his own admission - has seen him become less effective.

However, the young talent has made it clear he is working hard in order to rediscover his impressive form in front of goal from out wide.

Adrian Segecic on his struggles on the wing

He told The News: ‘I think I’ve settled in really well. The first few games were really good, I was scoring goals and things like that.

‘Now, being moved out on to the right, it’s a new role that I have to learn and see how I can be as effective as I was in the number 10 role.

‘I think it’s a learning curve and to see how we can integrate me more into the game using my good attributes.

‘It’s not my forte, it’s not the best part of my game. I think me in the middle of the park is where I’ve been creating all season and been the best.

‘For me to go out there (on to the right wing), it’s a learning curve and it’s only my second game there so hopefully soon I can be as effective out there then I was in the middle.

‘It’s been good (the competition in attack). If all of us can stay fit then the more we work together the better we can gel and become a really dangerous front four.’

Adrian Segecic thankful for unbelievable fan backing

After making the switch from Sydney FC in June, where he penned a three-year deal, Segecic has become an instant fan favourite on the south coast.

Having relocated to the English south coast from Australia, the forward is thankful for the ‘unbelievable’ support he’s been given by the Fratton faithful so early in his Pompey career, which has eased the move.

‘The fans have been excellent,’ he added.

‘They’ve been behind me so the only thing I can do to reward them is by scoring and putting in good performances. I’ve been loving it here and the fans.

‘It’s massive. Coming across the world and for the fans to be behind me the way they have has been unbelievable.

‘That’s why my performances have been good. I think if I can keep rewarding them then they’re going to keep being behind me and I think it can be a very good partnership.’