Why new Portsmouth star turned down 20 European clubs to make Fratton move

There was Premier League interest and the likes of Austrian giants Rapid Vienna were keen, but Aussie Adrian Segecic opted to move to Pompey. Here the new boy details the major reasons for doing so.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Segecic has outlined the key factors which made him choose Pompey over the huge swathe of European clubs chasing his signature this summer.

The new Blues starlet has boiled down on a number of significant issues which tempted him to choose a move to Fratton Park, over some powerful alternative options across the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rapid Vienna, MLS, Premier League and 20 Euro clubs turned down

Segecic is gearing up to make his competitive Championship debut in the league curtain-raiser at Oxford United next week, after the A-League’s top scorer arrived from Sydney FC last month.

The 21-year-old is arguably the hottest emerging property from his country, which meant a stack of clubs were pursuing his signature.

Austrian giants Rapid Vienna were among the the 20 European clubs chasing Segecic, with there also interest from the Premier League, Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, it was apparent to Segecic he would be able to immediately impact the first-team picture at Fratton Park, which wasn’t necessarily the case with all his other options.

And the Sydney man felt the high-energy pressing game employed under Mousinho, was one which would get the best out of the dynamo’s attributes.

Segecic said: ‘Me and my managers looked at a lot of things when choosing where to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve done Holland and that helped develop my career, now it was just about the next step, who can get the best out of me and help me continue building my confidence.

‘It was about who could continue helping me build on what I achieved last season.

‘I just think the stature of Portsmouth was everything about why I decided to come here, but there was obviously a lot about John (Mousinho), too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve spoken previously about the fact I got goosebumps when he spoke about his plans for me, and what he thinks I can achieve.

‘That’s one of the big reasons I decided to come, too, it was to help the team, make a big impact and to take the club to another level.

‘It was the playing style and how a player like me would fit within it. I think the high-energy game works for me and there was just something which drew me towards Portsmouth.

‘So I went with my gut and came here.’

Socceroos World Cup dream a factor in Pompey move

Segecic also made it clear he felt playing at Pompey was a move which could provide him with the chance to fulfil his international aspirations with Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been plenty of recognition at age-group level, but he’s yet to make the breakthrough with the senior Socceroos squad.

With the World Cup coming off the back of the 2025-26 season, that is something Segecic is keen to put right at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘At my age I wanted to be playing at a good level and there’s the World Cup as well, so I wanted to be in a good side in a good league.

‘That’s also why I chose to be here. I’ve just turned 21 and with the World Cup upcoming it gives me a chance to develop and be a part of that World Cup team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve got a big opportunity to come here and progress over going somewhere else and not getting that opportunity. So hopefully I can get the rewards now and go to another level.’