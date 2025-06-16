Sydney FC attacking midfielder Adrian Segecic is wanted by Pompey | Getty Images

In-demand Adrian Segecic is set to put a host of clubs - including Pompey - out of their misery with a decision on his future

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey’s interest in Aussie attacking midfielder Adrian Segecic is approaching a critical stage.

Just days after learning the Blues have been monitoring the talented 21-year-old, whose Sydney FC contract expires at the end of this month, The News understands that the much-sought-after player will decide where his future lies within a matter of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Pompey will learn where they stand in the race to land the 2024-25 A-League’s joint-top scorer by the end of this week, with Segecic keen to put to bed speculation about his future.

The left-footed rising star’s stock has risen considerably in recent months after registering 13 goals and two assists in 24 league appearances for Sydney as they finished seventh in the table. The attack-minded ace also netted five times in the Sky Blues’ AFC Champions League campaign and was named the club’s player of the year after spending the previous season on loan at Dutch side Dordrecht.

That outstanding form saw Segecic named in the ASEAN All-Star team that beat Manchester United 1-0 in Malaysia last month, with the versatile performer setting up Maung Maung Lwin’s 71st-munute winner.

Now clubs across both Europe and the MLS are hot on his trail - including the Blues, who are keen to bolster their forward ranks for their second straight season in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has led to Pompey registering their interest in the free agent. But they’re not alone in having an admiration for Segecic, with rivals for his signature emerging from the Premier League, Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and the USA.

It’s widely anticipated that the Socceroos under-23 international will leave Sydney and once again depart his native Australia in order to fulfil his obvious potential overseas. And while he’s not short of offers approaching his transfer D-Day, it’s our understanding that money will not be his main motivator.

The down-to-earth Segecic will choose his next club on a footballing basis only, the vision set out for him from any prospective new employer and the relationship he can develop with his future manager or head coach key to his decision.

Pompey target Adrian Segecic poses with the ALM Player of the Year Award during the Sydney FC 2025 Sky Blue Ball at Le Montage earlier this month | Getty Images

Pompey’s 2025 summer transfer window business so far

Pompey return to pre-season training next Monday (June 23) and are yet to add their first-team ranks following their 16th-placed finish in last season’s Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players, including John Swift, Rob Atkinson and Abdoulie Manneh, are also being considered but the Blues are yet to get anything across the line to date.

A lot of their search for new recruits has been centered abroad, with Pompey signing players from Germany, Denmark, Austria and Australia over the past two windows.

The same approach will continue this summer, with the market Down Under one which sporting director Rich Hughes and his recruitment team know extremely well.

Both Hayden Matthews (Sydney FC) and Thomas Waddingham (Brisbane Roar) arrived in January in order to help Pompey retain their Championship status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kusini Yengi (now Aberdeen) and Jacob Farrell - who shares the game agent as Segecic - also arrived at Fratton Park via the A-League.

Now there’s a potential that the in-demand attacking midfielder could follow a similar path to the south coast, with Pompey set to learn the fate of their interest before the week is out.

For your next Pompey read: The eternal Portsmouth transfer link - and why an Abu Kamara return remains improbable