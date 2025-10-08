It’s been a mixed opening nine games of the campaign at Fratton Park for John Mousinho’s men, who are in the middle of the second international break of the season.

Despite a varied start at PO4, Pompey are only three points adrift of the play-offs, with QPR currently occupying sixth spot on 15 points.

Elsewhere in the division, there have been surprisingly slow starts for a number of sides - including Sheffield United, Southampton and more - while the likes of Preston North End, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and more have enjoyed bright starts.

But where could the Blues finish in the second tier this season?

To do that, we’ve used AI, more specifically X’s Grok tool, to determine what the Championship table could end up looking like on the final day in May.

Here’s where Mousinho’s men are predicted to finish.

AI predicted final Championship table Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to AI.