Pompey picked up a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Pompey are undergoing an exciting tactical evolution under John Mousinho.

That’s the view of EFL expert and Not The Top 20 co-host Ali Maxwell, who has identified a change in approach from the Blues this season as they bid to make the next step in the Championship.

It’s been a mixed start to the campaign at Fratton Park, with Pompey currently sat 14th in the table after the opening nine games.

Mousinho’s men are looking to improve on last term’s 16th-placed finish on their return to the second tier and are currently on track after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

After picking up four points from the previous two games, Maxwell has taken a closer look at the Blues’ football identity and highlighted key changes from last season.

Exciting changes in Pompey’s football identity

Speaking on the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 Podcast, the EFL expert said: ‘I went down and watched Pompey v Watford in midweek and I left thinking they didn’t deserve to win it.

‘It was a 2-2 draw, they got a late equaliser through Segecic - I didn’t really feel either side deserved to win that game.

‘And watching the highlights from this game (against Middlesbrough), what I realise is that Portsmouth are undergoing a tactical evolution this season to try and take the team to the next level, particularly in possession.

‘Marlon Pack dropping right between the centre backs in build-up; Conor Chaplin - on paper playing in the right-wing role - he’s tucking into a right-sided number 10 and Swift the left-sided number 10; Williams at right-back getting really high and holding the width where he set up the Minhyeok goal.

‘Minhyeok on the left and Andre Dozzell in the middle of the park, with Bishop up top.

‘They had a chance in this game where Chaplin hit wide and I think that chance is the distillation of what they’re trying to achieve with this slightly more ambitious in-possession style.

EFL expert’s Pompey challenge

Pompey picked up their third victory of the season on Saturday against Middlesbrough. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘They’re trying to add a new dimension to their attack, partly to take some attacking responsibility off of Colby Bishop and, of course, being less reliant on Josh Murphy, who is out injured and they can’t rely on him to be as excellent as he is.

‘Just something to watch from a Portsmouth point of view. They’re a really interesting club for me at the moment in terms of can they evolve?

‘Can they take what was an impressive League One promotion side, a good finish in the end, a strong end to last season but broadly the same core.

‘They've been adding players as most Championship clubs do with a lot of players from Europe, very few who have actually broken into the first-team yet and it’s still the guys like Connor Ogilvie starting games.

‘Can they get to another level, while maintaining a solid foundation. I’m going to be keeping a close eye on Pompey.’

