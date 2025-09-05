The QPR arrival is establishing himself as a key component of John Mousinho’s side in the Championship this term.

John Mousinho’s raising the bar for Andre Dozzell after setting a Pompey career high.

And the Blues boss believes the midfielder can react to that challenge amid invigorated squad competition at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss on Dozzell: ‘One of most outstanding lads you’ll work with’

Dozzell took on a starring role for Mousinho’s men against Preston North End, with his match-winning first-half strike capping a man-of-the-match showing at Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old has started all four Championship games this term, being deployed centrally with new boy John Swift.

The former Birmingham City, QPR and Ipswich Town has been a sturdy presence for Mousinho’s side and is establishing himself at the head of the pecking order in his department.

That’s despite increased competition in the middle of the park with Swift, Luke Le Roux and Mark Kosznovszky arriving to stiffen options in that area of the pitch.

Dozzell is now into his second season at Fratton Park, after a maiden campaign in which he got an impressive 46 outings under his belt with 36 league starts along the way.

Mousinho has been consistent in expressing his opinion over the midfielder’s talent, lauding his ‘Premier League potential’ when fending off interest from Sheffield United to land him last year.

Now the Pompey boss has underlined his conviction in Dozzell’s capabilities - while stressing he wants to see him dominate games further after his best display for the club.

He said: ‘I think so (Preston was his best Pompey performance), in terms of the performance and the goal was a nice bonus in terms of what we want from Doz.

‘He was excellent in the middle of the park and we’ve always said there’s loads more to come from Andre, loads more to come.

‘He’s still young, 25, and in a very good spot. He’s started the first four league games of the season - and he needs to keep kicking on.

‘He’s got it, he’s athletically very good and technically very good.

‘Andre is one of the most outstanding young lads you will ever work with, but we want and demand more from him.

‘I know he wants that as well, so he can keep kicking on.’

Stacked Pompey squad with competitive midfield depth

Dozzell may well be at the head of the queue when it comes to a midfield starting spot at present, but his challenge looks set to intensify as Pompey return to action after the international break.

Mousinho has indicated Luke Le Roux is close to a place in the starting XI in his estimation, after the South African had to settle for a sub’s role against Preston when impressing off the bench against West Brom.

Mark Kosznovszky played 70 minutes in the Carabao Cup against Reading and also came off the bench at The Hawthorns. Swift has been an ever-present in the middle this term, though the Gosport man has played further forward for the majority of his career.

Marlon Pack is sidelined after undergoing a knee operation and a six-week time span put on his return last month, with the skipper just over three weeks into his recovery period. Northern Ireland man Terry Devlin remains a versatile option for Pompey centrally.