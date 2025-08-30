Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. Pompey ratings
Andre Dozzell was Jordan Cross' man of the match against Preston. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 6
Assured performance from the Austrian, though wasn’t overly extended by Preston. Handling was on point and starting position was advanced and alert. Some important takes to alleviate second-half pressure but kicking a little wayward at times. Bizarre he was overlooked by his country on his continued sound form. | National World
3. Zak Swanson 8
Tigerish display from the right-back as he stood up to Preston’s main threat coming down the right. Got off to a strong start which set the tone for his competitive, while the former Arsenal man used the ball effectively and attacked with intent. Photo: Simon Roe
4. Regan Poole 7
Defender continued from where he left off against West Brom with a dominant effort, despite having his hands full against the physicality of Michael Smith and Daniel Jebbison. Shuffled across to right-back seamlessly late on. Photo: Alun Roberts