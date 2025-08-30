‘Pompey career best’, 'livewire’, 'tigerish display’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Preston North End victory

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 30th Aug 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 17:01 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s victory over Preston North End.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Andre Dozzell was Jordan Cross' man of the match against Preston.

1. Pompey ratings

Assured performance from the Austrian, though wasn’t overly extended by Preston. Handling was on point and starting position was advanced and alert. Some important takes to alleviate second-half pressure but kicking a little wayward at times. Bizarre he was overlooked by his country on his continued sound form.

2. Nicolas Schmid 6

Tigerish display from the right-back as he stood up to Preston’s main threat coming down the right. Got off to a strong start which set the tone for his competitive, while the former Arsenal man used the ball effectively and attacked with intent.

3. Zak Swanson 8

Defender continued from where he left off against West Brom with a dominant effort, despite having his hands full against the physicality of Michael Smith and Daniel Jebbison. Shuffled across to right-back seamlessly late on.

4. Regan Poole 7

