Pompey have begun the new Championship season in impressive fashion, picking up seven seven points from their opening four games.

Two wins, one draw and one defeat has seen John Mousinho’s men head into the international break eighth in the standings after the opening four league matches.

Although the head coach has made it clear his side have yet to hit top form, the first month of the campaign has given an indication as to where the Blues could be aiming to finish this term.

But who have been Pompey’s best individual performers this term?

Using figures from football experts WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to determine who have been Mousinho’s top talents in the opening weeks of the new season.

NOTE: Only Championship appearances have been included.

Pompey's best and worst players this season - according to experts Here's who Pompey's best performers have been in the Championship this season - according to the data experts.