Former Pompey target Alex Robertson has suffered relegation to League One with Cardiff. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images | Getty Images

The former Blues loanee will be in League One next season after rejecting south-coast move

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has defended Alex Robertson over his costly Pompey snub.

And the classy Blues head coach refuses to take any pleasure in the fact the Australian will now be in League One next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frustratingly, Robertson rejected a permanent move to Fratton Park in August 2024 after Manchester City had accepted a bid.

Undoubtedly, the 22-year-old would have been anticipating a play-off challenge as a minimum, compared to the likelihood of newly-promoted Pompey struggling with relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Pompey’s boss will not be gloating over Robertson’s preference to join Cardiff.

Mousinho: Alex Robertson wasn’t driven by money

Mousinho told The News: ‘Players make decisions on all the facts they have in front of them. With the benefit of hindsight, you can look back and think about all of these things as a player and a club.

‘I have been in that situation as a player, you just don’t know. You make the decision based on all the factors in front of you.

Alex Robertson won the League One title with Pompey | National World

‘We can say what you want about Alex, I know it wasn’t driven by finance, it wasn’t driven by money. I spoke to him about that, he was very, very honest with me about his expectations and where he wanted to go as a footballer.

‘Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A star performer despite Cardiff relegation

Robertson scored four goals in 39 appearances for Cardiff this season and, by all accounts, was among their better performers, irrespective of relegation.

Former Pompey target Alex Robertson has suffered relegation to League One with Cardiff. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images | Getty Images

A regular starter, the 22-year-old was in the line-up for their final day 5-2 defeat at Norwich, when their relegation fate had already been sealed the week earlier.

It remains to be seen where his future now lies, with the Australian contracted for another three years and clearly a level above League One - as the Fratton faithful will testify.

During Pompey’s League One title-winning campaign, he featured 27 times, scoring once, albeit was sidelined through injury for the second half of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson sustained a hamstring injury in training in January 2024, which required an operation, and subsequently never featured for the Blues again.

Regardless, it had still been an outstanding breakthrough season for the Manchester City loanee, with Pompey eager to bring him back to Fratton Park - however, he opted for Cardiff.

Portstmouth boss: Loanees gave absolutely everything

Mousinho had also been interested in reuniting with fellow loanees Tino Anjorin and Abu Kamara ahead of a first Championship campaign for 12 years.

Yet Kamara was sold by Norwich to Hull for £4.5m, while Anjorin opted for Italian Serie A side Empoli on a three-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara, of course, did end the season at Fratton Park, albeit in the Tigers’ side as they avoided relegation on the final day following a 1-1 draw.

And touchingly, the winger was given a tremendous reception by Pompey fans in recognition of his impressive 2023-24 on the club’s books.

Mousinho added: ‘All I know about those two lads (Robertson and Kamara) is that, when they were here, they gave absolutely everything for Pompey and I am very appreciative of that.’

Your Next Pompey Story: The truth behind Pompey’s most unconventional transfer of last summer