Here is the average attendance of every Championship club so far this season - and where Portsmouth rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST

Pompey have had a mixed start to the season on home soil this season.

Despite establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with at Fratton Park last term, results at PO4 have varied in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

John Mousinho’s men have picked up seven points from their first five league matches on the south coast to date, which included an impressive 1-0 win against Middlesbrough prior to the international break.

Nonetheless, the Fratton faithful have turned up in their numbers throughout the season, with 20,397 supporters in the stands to watch the triumph over Boro.

But how do Pompey’s figures compare to the rest of the division?

Using figures provided by Football Web Pages, here are the average attendance of every Championship club this term.

Here’s where the Blues rank.

Every Championship club's average attendance this season - and where Pompey rank.

1. Championship average attendances

Every Championship club's average attendance this season - and where Pompey rank. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Average attendance: 10,635.

2. Wrexham

Average attendance: 10,635. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,359.

3. Oxford United

Average attendance: 11,359. | Getty Images

Average attendance: 14,724.

4. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 14,724. | Getty Images

