Despite establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with at Fratton Park last term, results at PO4 have varied in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

John Mousinho’s men have picked up seven points from their first five league matches on the south coast to date, which included an impressive 1-0 win against Middlesbrough prior to the international break.

Nonetheless, the Fratton faithful have turned up in their numbers throughout the season, with 20,397 supporters in the stands to watch the triumph over Boro.

But how do Pompey’s figures compare to the rest of the division?

Using figures provided by Football Web Pages, here are the average attendance of every Championship club this term.

Here’s where the Blues rank.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth have to stick with Colby Bishop - and why criticism in £500,000 man is simply unjust

1 . Championship average attendances Every Championship club's average attendance this season - and where Pompey rank. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales