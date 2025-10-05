Pompey fans were desperate for the chance to celebrate three points ahead of the latest international break.

And, thankfully, they arrived on Saturday courtesy of a 1-0 win against now former league leaders Middlesbrough.

The Blues’ last Championship win came against Preston North End back on August 30. Since then there’s been plenty of highs and lows - including a draw at Southampton in the south coast derby and a home defeat to crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.

Yet, wins have been missing lately, so beating the Boro was the perfect tonic for the break in the schedule to accommodate the international teams.

As always a sold-out home crowd was present to witness the win that was secured thanks to Minyeok Yang’s 23rd-minute strike.

The Fratton faithful went home happy on the back of that effort - alongside the fact that the Blues find themselves back above Southampton in the league standings.

And as they wait for their next Blues game against Leicester on Saturday, October 18, now’s the perfect opportunity to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know during Saturday’s encounter with Rob Edwards’ side.

Good luck!

For your next Pompey read: 'Absolute class': Conor Chaplin savours end of seven-year wait to hear Fratton roar as Portsmouth shock Middlesbrough

1 . Pompey fans v Middlesbrough There were 18,239 home fans inside Fratton Park for Pompey's win against Middlesbrough | Graham Hunt Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans v Middlesbrough Pompey fans congratulate the players at the final whistle | Graham Hunt Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans v Middlesbrough There were 18,239 home fans inside Fratton Park for Pompey's win against Middlesbrough | Graham Hunt Photo Sales

4 . Pompey fans v Middlesbrough There were 18,239 home fans inside Fratton Park for Pompey's win against Middlesbrough | Graham Hunt Photo Sales