Pompey return to Fratton Park this weekend as they welcome unbeaten Preston North End.

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Norwich City 10 days ago at PO4, the Blues will be bidding to pick up their first points on home soil.

John Mousinho’s men turned Fratton into a fortress last term, losing just two of thier final 16 matches on the south coast.

It became a nightmare for opposition, with Pompey’s hostile atmosphere giving them the edge over their rivals, which was crucial in their survival bid.

Off the pitch, though, much has been upgraded over the years to improve fan experience and enjoyment, which includes redevelopment all four stands, a new fan zone and much more.

But how does the Blues’ home rank as the best stadium in the Championship?

Using Google’s star reviews, we’ve worked out which stadium is voted the best and worst in the second tier.

Your next Blues read: Portsmouth rivals place staggering ‘£15m’ price tag on star striker as Blackburn battle Celtic for £5m talent

1 . The Championship's best and worst stadiums How Pompey's Fratton Park ranks as the best stadium in the Championship, according to Google star ratings. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Oxford United - Kassam Stadium Google star rating: 4.0. | Getty Images Photo Sales