The latest contract situations of every Portsmouth player after the close of the transfer window

By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST

Pompey added 11 new faces to the squad during the summer transfer window.

Pompey were busy adding to the squad throughout the transfer window, with 11 new faces arriving through the doors at Fratton Park.

Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, Josh Knight, Josef Bursik, Franco Umeh, Makenzie Kirk and Conor Chaplin all made the switch to the south coast during the summer.

There were also some notable departures, with the likes of Matt Ritchie, Christian Saydee, Ryley Towler, Paddy Lane and more waving goodbye to PO4.

That leaves John Mousinho with plenty to choose from for the Championship campaign as the Blues eye an improvement on last term’s 16th-placed finish.

With the window now shut and Pompey’s squad locked in, we’ve taken a look at the contract situation of everyone currently at Fratton.

Here’s the latest.

1. Pompey's contract situations

From left: Hayden Matthews, Josh Murphy, Adrian Segecic, Andre Dozzell. | National World

Contract expires: 2027 (club option of additional 12 months).

2. Conor Shaughnessy

Contract expires: 2027 (club option of additional 12 months). | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Contract expires: 2028.

3. Makenzie Kirk

Contract expires: 2028. | Portsmouth FC

Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months).

4. Callum Lang

Contract expires: 2026 (club option of additional 12 months). | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

