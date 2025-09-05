Pompey were busy adding to the squad throughout the transfer window, with 11 new faces arriving through the doors at Fratton Park.

Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini, Minhyeok Yang, Josh Knight, Josef Bursik, Franco Umeh, Makenzie Kirk and Conor Chaplin all made the switch to the south coast during the summer.

There were also some notable departures, with the likes of Matt Ritchie, Christian Saydee, Ryley Towler, Paddy Lane and more waving goodbye to PO4.

With the window now shut and Pompey’s squad locked in, we’ve taken a look at the contract situation of everyone currently at Fratton.

Here’s the latest.

1 . Pompey's contract situations From left: Hayden Matthews, Josh Murphy, Adrian Segecic, Andre Dozzell. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Conor Shaughnessy Contract expires: 2027 (club option of additional 12 months). | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Photo Sales