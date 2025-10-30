Despite a strong start to the new campaign at Fratton Park, Pompey have struggled in recent weeks, winning just one of their previous six matches.

This has seen John Mousinho’s men slump to 18th in the early-season standings, having picked up 13 points so far.

Much was made of the Blues’ disciplinary last term as they adjusted to life back in the second-tier after a 12 year absence.

But how are they fairing in the opening months of the new campaign?

ESPN have worked out which second-tier sides have been the ‘dirtiest’ this season, creating a league table where yellow cards are worth one point and red cards worth three.

Here’s where Mousinho’s troops rank against their rivals.

1 . Championship's dirtiest sides Where Pompey rank as the Championship's dirtiest side. | Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages Photo Sales