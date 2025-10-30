Birmingham City v Portsmouth: John Mousinho's pre-match press conference

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Pompey have had a mixed start to the new Championship campaign and sit 18th after the opening 12 matches.

Despite a strong start to the new campaign at Fratton Park, Pompey have struggled in recent weeks, winning just one of their previous six matches.

This has seen John Mousinho’s men slump to 18th in the early-season standings, having picked up 13 points so far.

Much was made of the Blues’ disciplinary last term as they adjusted to life back in the second-tier after a 12 year absence.

But how are they fairing in the opening months of the new campaign?

ESPN have worked out which second-tier sides have been the ‘dirtiest’ this season, creating a league table where yellow cards are worth one point and red cards worth three.

Here’s where Mousinho’s troops rank against their rivals.

Where Pompey rank as the Championship's dirtiest side.

1. Championship's dirtiest sides

Where Pompey rank as the Championship's dirtiest side. | Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages

Yellow card: 16; Red card: 0; Disciplinary points: 16.

2. Oxford United

Yellow card: 16; Red card: 0; Disciplinary points: 16. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 20; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 20.

3. West Brom

Yellow cards: 20; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 20. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 21; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 21.

4. Bristol City

Yellow cards: 21; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 21. | Getty Images

