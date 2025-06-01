Hayden Matthews is confident Pompey can achieve even bigger things in next season’s Championship

Hayden Matthews has provided an insight into the mentality head coach John Mousinho has instilled among the first team at Pompey.

The centre-back, who is on the road to recovery after ankle ligament damage suffered in February ruled him out for the rest of the Blues’ season, has revealed not one of his Fratton Park team-mates believed they would be relegated last term.

The £1.2m January signing from Sydney FC also claims confidence in the team’s ability also remains high - so much so that he’s anticipating Pompey challenging for the hampionship play-offs next season.

Matthews revealed the positivity that’s flowing through the Pompey dressing room as he appeared on the latest episode of the United by Football Podcast during his summer break back in Australia.

The 20-year-old is back in his homeland after nearly four months on the south coast - three of which were stuck on the sides after he picked up his season-ending injury in the Blues’ 2-1 win against QPR back on February 22.

The centre-back still played his part in Pompey’s survival, though, as he featured six times before injury struck - appearances that resulted in 10 points from a possible 18 being secured.

Mousinho’s men ended up beating the drop back to League One by five points as they eventually finished the season 16th.

They secured safety with two games to spare - but according to Matthews, there was no fear among the camp that they would be relegated. And he believes the group will carry that belief into next season.

Hayden Matthews: We knew what we had to do

Speaking to the United by Football Podcast, the defender said: I think within the group, there's a lot of belief. From the minute I got there, I knew no-one in the group thought we were going down. There was never even a thought about it.

‘Obviously, we were in and around it, and we knew what we had to do to get out of it, but I think everyone had the belief that we'd find a way.

‘And I think we more than comfortably found a way. That comes down to the mentality of the team and everything, and I don't think any of us ever wavered from that thought.

‘Going into next season, I think there's even more belief.

‘I think we've proven to ourselves - from December 1, I believe we're seventh on the Championship (form) table. That's a large portion of the season. And if we can continue that movement going forward, I don't see why we can't be in and around the playoffs. I really can’t see why we can’t.’

Hayden Matthews injury update

Hayden Matthews has been a long-term absentee for Pompey but is expected to return for pre-season. | National World

After making an instant impact at Fratton Park, Matthews missed Pompey’s final 12 games of the season, with the injury picked up against the R’s requiring an operation.

The Aussie revealed, though, that he’s well on course to return for pre-season training, which begins on June 23.

He said: ‘I’m just trying to get fit for pre-season. I feel like I’m playing catch-up a little bit, having obviously just started running around three or four weeks ago. But I feel good and my ankle feels good.

‘I head back in a couple of weeks, I’m there a bit before pre-season, in the with physios before I get back into it with the boys.’