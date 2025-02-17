Hayden Matthews has been backed to rise to the challenge of being fast-tracked into Pompey’s Championship survival fight.

Pompey registered back-to-back wins for the second time this season, to open up a seven-point gap to safety at the Kassam Stadium.

The 20-year-old now has a chance to establish himself at a crucial point in the season, with Regan Poole also back in contention on the bench.

Ryley Towler is the other fit central defender, with Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie considerations, but Matthews is the player now in possession of the shirt.

Mousinho said: ‘I thought he was excellent. I thought he was excellent on his debut against Millwall and again he’s stepped up and played against a really good centre-forward at the level.

‘He’s going to have to (fill Shaughnessy’s boots) he’s got no choice.

‘You can look at all the permutations we’ve got and different players we’ve got, we decided to go ‘with Hayden today.

‘Players have got to step up, fill in when necessary and wear the shirt with pride: that’s the only thing they can do.

‘If there’s any deficiencies in the players’ games that’s fine, but they need to give everything and commit to the club. If they do that, there’ll be no complaints.’

Matthews is on a steep learning curve following his £1.27m arrival from Sydney FC, with both the pace and physicality of the Championship adjustments he quickly has to come to terms with.

The signs are promising, however, as he snuffed out the threat of Wales international Mark Harris on his fifth Pompey appearance.

Superb

Mousinho added: ‘Hayden’s up against an international and someone who has caused us a lot of problems, and the same with their players who came on a sub.

‘So I was really pleased for Hayden and I thought he was superb.

‘I didn’t look at any of the situations with Hayden and think he got bullied off the ball or was aerially weak. I was very pleased with that.