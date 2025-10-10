Connor Ogilvie has been an ever-present figure in the Pompey side during his four years at Fratton Park.

Josh Murphy has pinpointed his relationship with Connor Ogilvie as the key to his success at Fratton Park.

And the winger has hailed the ever-present left-back as the ‘ultimate team player’ as he continues to impress at Championship level.

Following the 30-year-old’s arrival from Oxford United in July 2024, the pair have been formidable on the left wing under John Mousinho.

Despite initial concerns over the duo’s ability to step up to the second tier, they have put to bed any doubts, proving a nightmare for opposition defences throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Josh Murphy on partnership with Connor Ogilvie

And the star forward has highlighted his outstanding relationship with Ogilvie as the main catalyst behind his impressive Pompey career so far.

Speaking in an interview with the Blues’ in-house media, he said: I think you can see from when I first came in to now, the way we play is completely different.

‘I’m getting the ball in the positions that I can like but it takes a lot of training and just building up those relationships, especially that with Connor Ogilvie. Most of the time he gives it to me and just runs into the box.

‘When we first started playing, he would just give it to me and then just left me to go and do stuff.

‘Now we’ve built up such a good partnership both in and out of possession, which I feel like gets the best out of me and the best out of him.

‘I feel safe when I’m with him. He helps me out a lot with the defensive side, I can probably cheat a little bit more than what I should because I know that he’s going to dominate the wingers that he’s up against.

‘He also gives me licence to do that but that just comes with trust in each other and I feel like we’ve built that up in the last year or so.

‘Playing with him is a privilege and I just keep trying to say to him that I’m going to assist you more this season.’

Connor Ogilvie - the ultimate team player

Josh Murphy and Connor Ogilvie. | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

And while the defender has an eye for a goal, Murphy has praised his partner’s classy unselfishness - branding him as the ultimate team player.

‘That was a bit unexpected but because it’s worked and then I think off the back of it it’s something that we’ve worked on as a team.

‘He hasn’t scored from that situation since but the amount of problems that he causes just by making that run allows Colby (Bishop) to get on the end of things. I think last season it allowed Matt Ritchie to score some goals at the near post.

‘He’s an ultimate team player and he just creates stuff even though he might not be on the ball. Playing with him is really good.’

