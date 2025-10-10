It was a big moment for the St Johnstone arrival last night on the international stage - as Makenzie Kirk fires a timely reminder to Pompey over his Championship potential.

Makenzie Kirk savoured a ‘proud moment’ after bagging his maiden international finish for Northern Ireland.

The new Pompey striker fired John Mousinho a message, as he helped his country’s under-21 side to Euro qualifying victory with the opener in his side’s 2-0 success over Malta last night.

Mackenzie opened the scoring in the seventh minute in Belfast, as he snaffled a predatory headed finish for Tommy Wright’s side.

The deadline day arrival from St Johnstone seized on a long ball forward from defender Jonny Russell, to deftly apply the nod home.

Kirk also had other sights of goal as he put in a lively shift which fired a timely reminder to Mousinho of his credentials, after a fee in excess of £500,000 was paid to secure the 21-year-old’s services.

The former Hearts man’s had two Blues cameos off the bench so far, as he hunts Championship playing time and pushes Colby Bishop for inclusion.

Now after his international finish, Kirk is on the hunt for more of the same as his team face a stiff test home against Germany next Tuesday.

Kirk feels he’s operating in the areas of the pitch where he can showcase his eye for goal.

He told Northern Ireland’s account on X, formerly Twitter: ‘It’s a proud moment for me and my family.

‘I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet and it was an important three points to get on the board, especially in the group.

‘We’re delighted with the shift the boys put in and we’re looking forward to Germany.

‘As a striker that’s where you need to be - between the sticks.

‘As I said, it was a great shift from the boys but we need to be focussed on the Germany game now and do the right things.‘Germany’s going to be a tough game for us, we all know that, but we need to make sure we do the right things on the training ground and prepare for it as we’ve prepared previously for big games.

‘I think we have to do the right things on and off the pitch to make sure we prepare properly for the game.

‘The fans are always brilliant and we were happy enough to have the numbers we did tonight.

‘Hopefully we can get a few more on the door against Germany on Tuesday night, hopefully we see that.’

Busy period for Pompey internationals

Kirk is one of a host of Pompey players on duty with their countries over the international break,

Hayden Matthews is in North America with Australia, as they face Canada in Montreal tomorrow, before travelling to Colorado to face USA next Wednesdat

Terry Devlin will be hoping for senior involvement with Northern Ireland tonight, in their World Cup qualifier at home to Slovakia. Michael O’Neill’s men then have a home qualifier against Germany on Monday.

Minhyeok Yang has been selected for South Korea’s under-23 side, who face Saudi Arabia in friendlies today and next Tuesday.