John Swift has started every game for Pompey in the Championship this season following his free-transfer move from West Brom in the summer.

Following last Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, Pompey will be looking to immediately bounce back this weekend against Ipswich Town.

John Mousinho’s men make their first trip to Portman Road in three years as they bid to put the shock loss to the Owls firmly to bed.

However, one member of the squad will be walking one a suspension tightrope, having already picked up four yellow cards this term.

EFL suspension rules

EFL suspension rules state that any player who accumulates five yellow cards before game-week 19 must serve a one-game ban. 10 yellows before match-week 32 will result in a two-match ban while 15 bookings before a team’s 38th match will mean a three-match suspension.

But the 30-year-old has already received four bookings in the opening six games for his boyhood club and will have to avoid picking up any cautions over the next 12 matches.

Should the former West Brom and Reading man be shown a yellow card during that time, it would therefore lead to a one-game suspension.

Swift has started every game for Mousinho’s men this term, but has found himself in the referee’s book against Oxford United, Norwich City, West Brom and most recently Southampton.

Pompey do have plenty of options in the engine room if the classy operator was to pick up his fifth yellow card.

Luke Le Roux came on at the break against Sheffield Wednesday in place of Swift, while Mark Kosznovszky is also being slowly introduced as he adjusts to life in England.

Meanwhile, Marlon Pack is also back from knee injury and has been named on the bench for the Blues’ previous two matches against Southampton and the Owls.

Pompey’s booking so far this season

John Swift has been booked four times this season. | Getty Images

While Swift leads the way with four, three other members of the squad are not too far away with two bookings.

Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole and Zak Swanson have found themselves in the referee’s book twice, while Andre Dozzell, Colby Bishop, Thomas Waddingham and Le Roux have all received one yellow card so far.

Last term, the Blues were one of the ‘dirtiest’ sides in the division, having picked up 117 bookings along with Marlon Pack’s red card against Sunderland.

This season, only Swansea City, Coventry City, Preston North End, Southampton and Derby County have received more.

Mousinho’s men make the trip to Ipswich this Saturday before consecutive home games against Watford and Middlesbrough prior to next month’s international break.

