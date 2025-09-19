Where Portsmouth rank in Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ sides with Southampton, Derby County, Charlton Athletic & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 19th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey have enjoyed a solid start to the new Championship campaign.

The Blues have started strong in the league, picking up eight points from their opening five games, which included a draw against Southampton last time out.

Last term, John Mousinho’s men were among one of the dirtiest sides in the division as they battled to avoid relegation.

We’ve delved into the stats to look at where Pompey currently rank in the Championship based on their disciplinary record this season..

ESPN have worked out which side has been the dirtiest in the second tier, with yellow cards worth one point and red cards worth three.

Here’s how the Blues compare to their rivals.

How Pompey rank in Championship's dirtiest sides.

1. Championship's dirtiest sides

How Pompey rank in Championship's dirtiest sides. | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

Yellow cards: 1; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 1.

2. Bristol City

Yellow cards: 1; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 1. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 4.

3. Oxford United

Yellow cards: 4; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 4. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 2; Red cards: 1; Disciplinary points: 5.

4. Sheffield Wednesday

Yellow cards: 2; Red cards: 1; Disciplinary points: 5. | Getty Images

