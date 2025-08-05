There are just four days to go until Pompey kick-start their Championship campaign against Oxford United.

Pompey have the potential to become the Championship dark horses this season.

That’s the verdict of George Elek and Ali Maxwell from the respected Not The Top 20 podcast, who have given their final predictions for the upcoming campaign.

There are just four days to go until the Blues’ curtain raiser against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Anticipation is building ahead of Pompey’s second-successive campaign back in the Championship, with John Mousinho adding five new players to his side.

After a strong end to last term, which also included an impressive home record of just two defeats in their final 17 matches at PO4, Elek has backed Mousinho and his side to continue their upwards trajectory. In fact, they’ve predicted Pompey to finish in an impressive 11th - and ahead of the likes of Middlesbrough and last season’s play-off semi-finalists Bristol City.

Where Pompey have been predicted to finish in Championship next season

Speaking on NTT20’s Championship prediction episode, Elek said: ‘Portsmouth now who we’ve got in 11th. I think they’re the generally perceived dark horses of the Championship this season. And with good reason because they started last season quite poorly but by the end of the campaign I think by any measure they were a top 10 team.

‘Their results were very good and their numbers were good. It’s not hugely surprising to see that because they are a progressive club, with Rich Hughes in charge of the transfer dealings who does things a bit differently but does things well, and in John Mousinho who is one of the most exciting and - frustratingly for Pompey - hireable British managers.

‘My only worry is is that if Mousinho carries on Portsmouth’s massive progression, he’s going to become one incredibly sought after if one of the relegated sides from the Premier League don’t start well or bottom end Premier League sides. If they’re up by the top end of the division, given where Pompey have come from, he’s going to be an attractive prospect.

‘They haven’t lost pairs of huge note from a permanent perspective. Yengi, Saydee and Towler were all squad options, the issue is maybe with loans.

‘Rob Atkinson came in January on loan and was really good, Freddie Potts came in on loan over the season and was strong and Isaac Hayden had a good loan at the back-end of the season too. Those are three key players for them in their good spell in the back-end of the campaign.

Callum Lang (left) celebrates scoring for Pompey in this afternoon's 4-0 success at Reading. Picture: Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages

‘They haven’t done loads yet in terms of bringing players in. John Swift is an interesting one. Obviously at Reading he was a brilliant goalscorer and creator, but kind of lost that spark towards the end at West Brom.

‘Then a couple of players I’m excited to see, Luke Le Roux comes in who looks like he’s going to be a real ball winner in the middle of the park and a big physical presence.

‘Segecic comes in from Australia, where we know Pompey like to shop and have had mixed success in their Australian recruitment but that’s probably going to be the case when you’re shopping in different waters. Mark Kosznovszky comes in from Budapest, again we don’t know a great deal of him, but it’s more in terms of the players who are still there for me that are so important.

‘It’s not a coincidence that Colby Bishop, who missed the beginning of last season with a heart issue, his return to the side coincided with not only Portsmouth becoming a better team but also Josh Murphy showing what he was about.

‘Surely the signing of the summer in the Championship and a player I believe probably in terms of pure talent and ability is as good as it gets at Championship level. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he was a standout player in the coming season.

‘Callum Lang has been linked with a move away but he’s staying. Maybe some concerns with personnel at the back.

‘Shaughnessy, Poole and Ogilvie - Pompey might want to upgrade on those players. You almost want to bring in players above them in order for those players to become part of a bigger unit.’

