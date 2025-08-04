The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The countdown is on ahead of Pompey’s Championship curtain raiser against Oxford United.

Anticipation is growing on the south coast ahead of another season in the second tier for the Blues, who travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday with five new faces added to the squad.

Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini have all signed as John Mousinho builds a squad capable of improving on their 16th-placed finish last term.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs continue their transfer business.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Southampton stop swoop

Southampton have rejected a second bid from Everton for in-demand forward Tyler Dibling, according to Sky Sports.

After the Toffees had a first offer turned down by Pompey’s south coast rivals last week, which was thought to be in the region of £27m, David Moyes’ men returned for another chance over the weekend.

However, a bid worth £35m plus £8m in add ons has been rejected by Will Still’s men, who remain put on their £45m valuation of the 19-year-old.

The report claims Everton are now turning their attentions away from the winger and instead looking to make a move to sign Chelsea’s Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

Dibling is in-demand this summer, with Enzo Maresca’s men also interested, along with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and German outfit RB Leipzig.

After coming through Southampton’s academy, the forward has scored four goals and registered three assists in 43 first-team appearances after making his debut in 2024.

The Saints will welcome Pompey to St Mary’s for the first time since April 2012, when the Blues make the trip across the M27 to rekindle their south coast rivalry on September 14.

Moore makes move

Wrexham are closing in on another huge addition as they prepare for life in the Championship.

After the impressive signings including the likes of Conor Coady, Ryan Hardie, Josh Winass, Lewis O’Brien and more, the Red Dragons are expected to splash the cash once again.

TalkSPORT have reported Phil Parkinson’s men have agreed a £2m deal to sign Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore.

All parties have reportedly given the green light to the move, which will also bring to an end Wrexham’s interest in Jamie Vardy.

Moore is set to bring to an end a one-year stay at Bramall Lane, where he netted six goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Kieffer Moore. | Getty Images

Clubs chase winger

A number of Pompey’s Championship rivals are eyeing a move for Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas.

Liverpool Echo have suggested as many as seven second-tier sides have expressed an interest in the 19-year-old, who is set to depart Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have given the winger the green light to leave in the transfer window and would be open to either a loan or a permanent exit.

It is believed Preston, Birmingham City, Wrexham, Sheffield United, Hull City, Norwich City and Oxford United are tracking the forward.

Koumas spent last term on loan at Stoke City, where he scored six goals and registered three assists in all competitions and featured twice against Pompey in the Championship.