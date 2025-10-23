Latest Championship relegation favourites - where Portsmouth rank alongside Southampton, Norwich City & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 18:30 BST

Pompey have picked up three wins in their opening 11 Championship contests this season.

It’s been a mixed start to the new Championship season for Pompey, who have picked up 13 points from their opening 11 matches.

Although that figure leaves the Blues 17th in the table - and above Southampton - it’s been a tough run of games on paper for John Mousinho’s men.

Trips to Leicester City, the Saints, West Brom and Ipswich Town have already been knocked off, while promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough as well as league leaders Coventry City have visited to Fratton Park.

While there are plenty of reasons to be positive on the south coast despite a difficult run of fixtures, the bookies currently see proceedings slightly different.

We’ve taken a look at the latest favourites to be relegated from the Championship at the end of the season, with odds provided by Sky Bet, to see where the Blues and their rivals rank at present.

Your next Pompey read: Championship boss fighting for job ahead of Portsmouth contest as European giants eye Southampton figure

The current Championship relegation odds, according to Sky Bet.

1. Latest Championship relegation favourites

The current Championship relegation odds, according to Sky Bet. | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Latest relegation odds: 150/1.

2. Coventry City

Latest relegation odds: 150/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest relegation odds: 150/1.

3. Ipswich Town

Latest relegation odds: 150/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest relegation odds: 100/1.

4. Middlesbrough

Latest relegation odds: 100/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthChampionship
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice