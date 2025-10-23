It’s been a mixed start to the new Championship season for Pompey, who have picked up 13 points from their opening 11 matches.

Although that figure leaves the Blues 17th in the table - and above Southampton - it’s been a tough run of games on paper for John Mousinho’s men.

While there are plenty of reasons to be positive on the south coast despite a difficult run of fixtures, the bookies currently see proceedings slightly different.

We’ve taken a look at the latest favourites to be relegated from the Championship at the end of the season, with odds provided by Sky Bet, to see where the Blues and their rivals rank at present.

Your next Pompey read: Championship boss fighting for job ahead of Portsmouth contest as European giants eye Southampton figure

1 . Latest Championship relegation favourites The current Championship relegation odds, according to Sky Bet. | Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages Photo Sales