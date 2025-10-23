The latest headlines involving Pompey and their Championship rivals.

The games are coming thick and fast for Pompey and John Mousinho, who are in the midst of a run of three games in eight days.

After a draw to Leicester City on Saturday, the Blues returned to Fratton Park on Tuesday but fell to a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Coventry City.

John Mousinho’s men have no time to waste, with Stoke City making the trip to the south coast on Saturday, with Pompey looking to get back to winning ways.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of stories doing the rounds across the Championship as the action intensifies across the division.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues and their second tier rivals.

Birmingham to make Chris Davies decision

Birmingham City are set to make a decision over the future of Chris Davies, as per reports.

The 40-year-old, who arrived at St Andrews in June 2024, led the Blues to the League One title last term, which saw them earn an historic 111 points.

But following a difficult start on their return to the Championship, the ex-Spurs coach’s time with the Midlands outfit could soon be coming to an end.

Football Insider have claimed Davies is on borrowed time, with Birmingham’s hierarchy - including owner - Tom Wagner - giving the head coach two weeks to improve results.

This means the Blues’ contests against Bristol City, Pompey, Millwall and Middlesbrough now have huge significance on the former Celtic assistant’s future.

Davies’ men currently sit 13th in the table after their opening 11 games - two points above Mousinho’s side - following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Preston North End.

The midweek triumph represented the first victory in five matches for Birmingham, who have picked up 15 points to date.

The article goes on to suggest that the club’s hierarchy believe the squad is capable of a top two finish this term after significant investment in the summer transfer window.

Pompey make the trip to St Andrews next week for their first league meeting with the Blues since the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

Southampton figure set for switch

Johannes Spors | Getty Images

Southampton technical director Johannes Spors is the subject of interest from Juventus, according to Sky Sport Switzerland.

The report claims the Italian giants are looking to land the Saints figure to become the club’s new sporting director.

The 43-year-old was appointed by Sport Republic in February to oversee Southampton’s recruitment, youth development and their long-term strategy,

This saw the arrival of nine new faces during the summer transfer window, following their relegation from the Premier League.

This term, Pompey’s south-coast rivals have had a difficult start to life back in the Championship, with pressure growing on Will Still after just two wins so far.

