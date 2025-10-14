The latest headlines involving Pompey and their Championship rivals.

The second international break of the season is well underway, with light at the end of the tunnel for supporters waiting to get their Pompey fix.

After beating second-placed Middlesbrough before the two-week stoppage, another tough test awaits for John Mousinho’s men who face the third-placed Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Away from Fratton Park, there are plenty of stories doing the rounds involving Pompey and their Championship rivals.

Here are the main headlines.

Charlie Daniels set for Blackpool talks

Former Pompey defender Charlie Daniels is in contention to land his maiden managerial role.

The 39-year-old, who is currently U21’s coach at Watford, is one of the possible candidates for the vacancy with League One outfit Blackpool.

That’s according to our sister paper, the Blackpool Gazette, who understand the ex-left-back is in discussions with the Seasiders to succeed Steve Bruce at the Bloomfield Road helm.

Daniels was also considered by Luton Town to become the Hatters’ new head coach earlier this week before Jack Wilshere’s appointment, along with the vacancy at Cardiff City in the summer prior to Brian Barry-Murphy’s arrival.

The Watford coach is among one of the favourites with the bookies, alongside Paul Cook’s former Fratton assistant Leam Richardson who is also joined by Matt Bloomfield, Ian Evatt and Richie Wellens as the current front runners.

After calling time on his playing career in January 2022, the former Bournemouth talent turned to coaching, where he continues to thrive in the Hornets’ academy at Vicarage Road.

Daniels spent a disappointing six-month stay at Fratton Park having been signed by Kenny Jackett in January 2021. During his time on the south coast, the 39-year-old amassed 18 appearances, which included a start in the EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford City at Wembley.

Charlie Daniels (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Southampton stance on signing

Southampton will not be looking to activate their £7.4m clause to sign loanee Elias Jelert, according to reports.

Football League World have claimed the Saints have already signalled their intention not to trigger the Dane’s option to buy during the January transfer window.

Having arrived from Galatasaray during the summer on a season-long loan deal, the full-back has struggled during his short time at St Mary’s.

Jelert already looks to be down Will Still’s pecking order in the backline and has amassed just three outings since his switch.

In fact, the 22-year-old has totalled just 13 minutes of Championship action since his switch and was an unused substitute during last month’s south-coast derby draw against Pompey.

