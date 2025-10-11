Former Portsmouth, Spurs and Bournemouth man enters running for Luton Town job as Watford coach makes name
Former Pompey defender Charlie Daniels is being considered for a move into senior management with Luton Town.
The News understands the former Fratton defender is in the conversation over the vacant post at Kenilworth Road, after Matt Bloomfield’s sacking this week.
Bloomfield’s 11-month stay with the Hatters came to a close on Monday after his side’s loss to Stevenage made it a single win in five League One outings, with his side 11th in the table.
Luton are now assembling a hit-list of possible replacements, with the likes of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens currently fancied by the bookies.
It’s believed there has been talks regarding Daniels with a senior Luton figure, while the club look to interview candidates.
Luton have yet to make a decision over Bloomfield’s successor, with the position still firmly up for grabs.
Daniels represents an interesting option with the former Bournemouth and Spurs man now two years into his posting as lead coach with Watford under-21s, with his association with the Hornets now stretching back over four years.
The 39-year-old has ambitions of moving in management, however, and was interviewed for the Cardiff manager’s job ahead of Brian Barry-Murphy’s appointment in June.
The former Premier League man, of course, was part of Bournemouth’s rise under Eddie Howe with the highly-regarded Newcastle boss a significant influence in Daniels. As a student of Howe’s, that has seen Daniels adopt his level-headed approach and attention to detail in his own work.
The former Spurs trainees called time on his playing career at the start of 2022 to begin his coaching journey, with his stay at Pompey coming towards the end of a 18-year professional career.
Daniels made 18 appearances over the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring one goal, after being signed by Kenny Jackett at the age of 34.