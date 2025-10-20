The latest headlines involving Pompey and their Championship rivals.

Pompey’s solid start to the new Championship campaign continued on Saturday, picking up a draw away to Leicester City.

Despite going 1-0 down early on, the Blues responded in impressive style after the break, with John Swift netting the equaliser.

Although John Mousinho’s men had chances to win the game, the point moved them back into 14th and crucially remain above Southampton.

There’s no time to waste for Pompey, with a double-header coming their way this week. First, the Blues welcome undefeated league-leaders Coventry City on Tuesday before Stoke City make the trip to Fratton on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the Championship, there are plenty of key headlines doing the rounds involving Pompey and their second-tier rivals.

Here’s the latest.

Manning decision to come

Former Pompey managerial target Liam Manning is on the verge of being sacked by Norwich City, as per reports.

The Canaries have had a miserable start to the new season, picking up just eight points from their opening 10 games.

The 1-0 defeat now leaves Norwich just one point above the relegation zone, despite bringing in an influx of signings during the transfer window after Manning arrival.

Now, it seems his brief stint in East Anglia could be coming to a close, with Football Insider suggesting the head coach’s position is under serious scrutiny.

Manning penned a long-term deal at Carrow Road in June but faces intense pressure after claiming just two wins this term, one of which came against Pompey in August.

Following Danny Cowley’s departure at Fratton Park in January 2023, the 40-year-old was interviewed for the vacancy and was among the early favourites alongside Ian Foster, Leam Richardson and more.

Pompey would go on to hire John Mousinho, with that decision proving a huge success, with the ex-Oxford United defender guiding the club to the League One title in 2024 and Championship survival a year later.

Following his interview with the Blues, Manning has since taken charge of Oxford United, Bristol City and Norwich but faces a huge mountain to climb as pressure grows.

Duo do battle for ex-Rangers and Leeds midfielder

Glen Kamara. | Getty Images

Ipswich Town and Leicester City are both interested in former Rangers and Leeds United ace Glen Kamara.

French news outlet Foot Mercado have claimed Rennes are willing to allow the midfielder to leave for a cut-price figure in January, with the Championship duo keeping close tabs.

It’s been suggested the Ligue 1 outfit could sanction a £2.5m exit for the 29-year-old, who made a £9m switch to the French top-flight outfit in 2024 from Elland Road.

Since then, Kamara has registered just 13 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Roazhon Park and was sent out on loan to Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab in January.

The report claims Ipswich and Leicester are looking to land the Finland international in the upcoming window, but also face competition from Nice.

Pompey picked up a point against the Foxes on Saturday but fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Tractor Boys last month at Portman Road.